MaryAnn (Boulet) Andrews passed away from this world on Dec. 19, 2020, at the age of 85, at home with her daughter by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer.

MaryAnn was born in Passaic, New Jersey, on Nov. 1, 1935, to Henry and Ruth Popeck Hansen. She grew up in nearby Clifton, where she graduated from Clifton High along with her two beloved sisters, Emily Hansen Diamond of Clifton, New Jersey, and Elna Hansen Stenlake of Rockledge, Florida. MaryAnn would tell you she was very blessed growing up in a loving home with a close family.

MaryAnn was an accomplished and talented pianist. She credited her father for insisting she learn to play the piano at an early age. And play she did! She would delight the family and friends at every gathering with her catalog of classical and holiday favorites. She would inspire the grandchildren when she sat down and played their favorite movie theme songs. She could play anything. A true ear for music. She even taught piano lessons to youth by day while her kids were at school or after school to many others.

MaryAnn was truly blessed and loved by two great men in her life. Ken Boulet was her first love and father to her children. They met in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, where the handsome Butte native was stationed in the Coast Guard. After a long 'courting,' as she was a young girl when they met, her father finally allowed them to marry on Nov. 1, 1954. They then settled in Billings, where Ken worked on the railroad. Together they may have been one of the original 'house flippers' long before it became fashionable. Together, they built and sold multiple homes and began their lives together working side by side, all the while having and raising their four children. Life dealt an early blow for her when she lost her daughter Denise at a very early age. But she stood strong and committed to her family. MaryAnn developed a passion for cooking, entertaining and the food industry, most likely due to her and Ken's first food business venture, 'The Big Scoop' Ice Cream Parlor in the late '60s, known for serving many flavors of ice cream to the delight of customers. They later sold this business. Sadly, MaryAnn was widowed at an early age in 1975 when Ken passed away from cancer.

Raising four children alone wasn't an easy task, but MaryAnn was determined to provide them a wonderful home. This determination led her to get her real estate license with her longtime friend Peg Ostlund, and she went to work for then ICR Realty. Little did this lovely woman know she was about to meet the second great love of her life when a good friend introduced her on a blind date to Andrew G. Andrews from Duluth , Minnesota. They married on Dec. 18, 1979, and remained married for 37 years until Andy passed away. Together, they shared a continued passion for entertaining and food. In 1980, they opened a family business, 'George Henry's Restaurant,' in downtown Billings. Together, hand in hand, alongside their children, they ran it for over 30 years.

Throughout the years, MaryAnn was a selfless, loving, caring and giving friend, mother and grandmother. Regardless of the challenges, the joys, the heartbreaks that life dealt, MaryAnn stood firm, relentless and determined to embrace every moment and never back down. Her strength and commitment to family will live on in the hearts of her children and grandchildren. She taught us all the meaning of hard work, commitment and enduring love. She will be missed greatly us all, but will live on in the faces and hearts of her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her four children, Kenneth Boulet, Mark Boulet, Darcie Breen and Robert Boulet; and her six grandchildren, Ashley Boulet, Kenny Boulet, Brittany Boulet, Ava Boulet, Parker Boulet and Lilly Boulet.

No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the charity or foundation of your choice in her honor.

