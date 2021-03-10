Menu
Matt R. Erhardt
FUNERAL HOME
Silha Funeral Homes - Glendive
221 N Meade Ave
Glendive, MT

Matt R. Erhardt

Matt R. Erhardt, age 87 of Billings, Montana and formerly of Glendive, Montana passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at his home in Billings. Visitation will be held from 3 PM until 6 PM on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive with Father Francis Schreiber officiating. Rite of Committal with military honors will be in the Dawson Memorial Cemetery in Glendive. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Silha Funeral Homes - Glendive
221 N Meade Ave, Glendive, MT
Mar
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Glendive, MT
