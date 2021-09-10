Menu
Matthew Ray Harkins
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Brighton High School

Matthew Ray Harkins

Matthew Ray Harkins passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2021 with his wife Shelby by his side. Matthew was born in Dallas, TX. on Feb. 3, 1981, and grew up in Salt Lake City, UT. He graduated from Brighton High School in 1999, and attended Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology in Portland, OR. Matthew later moved to Montana where he met his wife and pursued his passion of barbering.

Among his many talents, which ranged from music, urban art, architecture/design and food, to skating, snowboarding and biking. Matthew took pride in his collections, most notably his tattoos, vinyl records and limited edition "everything." He truly had an ear for music. This being one of his greatest passions, allowed him to become a talented music creator and connect with several of his favorite artists in the music industry. Matthew loved his family, friends, and his dogs, Koby the King and Lazarus endlessly.

Matthew is proceeded in death by his father, Ray Harkins Jr., Uncle, Michael Studstrup and father-in-law, Richard Yarbrough. He is survived by his wife Shelby Yarbrough, parents James and Deborah Brown , two brothers Chris Myers, and Jake Brown, Grandparents James and Kaye Studstrup (Salt Lake City, UT.), Uncle Joseph and Aunt Rose Studstrup (Salt Lake City, UT.), nephews Quinton and Ethan Myers, In-laws Rene, Jordan and Hayden Yarbrough, and many cousins.

A celebration of life will take place at "Brian's Barn" located at 5706 Central Ave in Billings, MT. on Friday the 17th of Sept. from 4pm-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to World Central Kitchen (donate.wck.org) in memory of Matthew Ray Harkins.

Matt was Eccentric, Electric, Bold and Bright!


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Brian's Barn
5706 Central Ave, Billings, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so saddened to hear this. I went to elementary school with Matt. I loved reading all the things he did in life. Sounds like he created the best kind. I´m so sorry!
Shelby Felix Hales
Friend
September 17, 2021
Dear Deb, Jim and Family, We send our deepest condolences on the the loss of your son Matthew. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jeff and Sandy Vogel
September 10, 2021
I am so sorry Deb. I hope you find some peace and comfort from knowing that one day you will be together again. May God bless you and your family during this very sad time.
Jill Butler
September 10, 2021
Brown Cousins
September 10, 2021
Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart.
Nansea Carmichael
September 10, 2021
