Maurice Shammel

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of the head of our herd... Maurice Shammel, age 95, passed away in his Billings home, the evening of Oct. 16, 2020 surrounded by family members.

Maurice was born July 23, 1925 in Lewistown, to Lee and Elsie (Jenni) Shammel, the first of five children. He grew up in the Beaver Creek area near Lewistown, and ranched in the Hilger area for many years, before spending his retirement years in Billings.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents; sister, Marian; and brothers-in-law, Dick Porter, Tom Moran, and Bill Bakker. He is survived by his sisters, Helen Bakker and Jeanette Moran, both of Billings, and brother and sister-in-law Bob and Wilma Shammel of Lewistown. Also surviving are his five children: Linda (Jack) Hagen of Longview, Washington; Karen (Bob) Flint of Butte; Alan (Stephanie) Shammel of Hilger; Karl (Joyce) Shammel of Billings; and Laurie Shammel (Doug Edgerton) of Bozeman/West Yellowstone. Also surviving are his 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren: Erin (Jon) Baker; Heidi (Chris) Fritz (Lance and Martin); Lyle (Mariah) Shammel (Colter, Eliza, Benjamin, and Cora); Kayla (Dayne) Kocher (Kayson); Kelsey Shammel (Jacob Pearson); Lindsey Flint (Andrew Weed) (Emerson); Justin (Kathryn) Flint; Joel (Kate) Hagen (Izabelle and Madeline); Jeff Hagen (Tessa Wollum); and Seth Hagen (Cassie Dartt).

Viewing at Creel Funeral Home (Lewistown) Friday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 7 p.m. (distancing/masks expected). Graveside Service is planned for immediate family only.

