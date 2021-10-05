Mavis Boyer

Mass of the Christian Burial for Mavis Boyer, 67 of Billings, MT formerly of Sidney, MT is at 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the St. Matthew's Catholic Church, Sidney, MT with Father Jim O'Neil as presider. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Family service is from 2pm to 4 pm, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com

Mavis Salsbury Boyer, the youngest of five children, was born on Nov. 20, 1953 in Sidney, Montana.

She grew up on the family farm two miles west of Enid, MT. Growing up; it was plain to see she was a very strong-willed child. As a first grader in Lambert School, her classmates called her "The Sheriff".

She graduated from Lambert High School and shortly after married Tim Bouchard. To this union three children were born. Nichole Elise, Darcy Lane and Dustin Patrick. They later divorced and she showed us her strong spirit as she moved her family to Bozeman, Montana to further her education. After graduating with her Bachelor's Degree from MSU, she moved back to Sidney to work and raise her family.

Later on, she met and married Charlie Boyer and they had many adventures together. She received her Master's Degree in Social Work and was a child therapist within the Sidney school system. Mavis was easy to laugh and had a love for reading, education, her family and her many friends. We will miss her silly wit and her kind, gentle nature.

Mavis lost her battle to Alzheimer's on Sept. 29, 2021. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Edgar and Genett Salsbury, her sister Lynn Landess, her husband Charlie Boyer and her Granddaughter Meghan Paige Krugler. She is survived by her three children, two granddaughters; Ella and Kindley, her remaining siblings and many friends and family.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at St. John's and Garden Court for their love and excellent care of Mavis. We are forever grateful.