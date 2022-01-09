Max Eugene Long

Max Eugene Long died peacefully surrounded by his family on Dec. 27, 2021 at his home in Laurel, MT after a courageous fight with cancer.

Max was born on May 31, 1925 in Missouri Valley, Iowa to Harry and Myrtle Long. He graduated early from Missouri Valley HS by taking extra classes taught by the principal so that he could enlist in the Army Air Corps in 1943. Max flew missions in the Pacific theatre of WWII as a top turret gunner and armorer on the B-24 Liberator in the 43rd Bomb group. He was discharged in Feb. 1946 and attended University of Northern Iowa on the GI Bill earning a BA degree in History. He wrestled for UNI and his team won the NCAA Finals Wrestling Tournament in 1950. It was at UNI that Max met the love of his life, Dorothy, who was studying to be an elementary teacher.

In 1951 Max was united in marriage to Dorothy Joan Toillion in Eagle Grove, Iowa. They began their life together by moving to Laurel, Montana where a job at the Farmers Union Refinery awaited him and a teaching job awaited Dorothy. Max retired after 35 years of service with the refinery.

Max was one of the original 10 founding members of the Laurel Golf Course. He spent countless hours helping plan, organize, and also contributing his muscle and grit to make this beautiful course a reality.

In 2009 Max and his 1950 NCAA Champion Wrestling team were inducted into the University of Northern Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame. He was proud to have been part of the 2nd Montana Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2012. He was a member of the Laurel American Legion Post 123, VFW, and Elks Club.

Max loved to travel. He and Dorothy enjoyed numerous trips to Europe, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, China, Fiji, Bermuda, Sicily, Alaska cruising, and more. He particularly enjoyed time spent in Germany and his annual winter vacation in Maui. He liked to golf, fish, read books, garden, watch spectator sports, and listen to Big Band music. He had a keen interest in the Atlanta Braves, MSU Bobcats, and the Gonzaga Bulldogs sports teams.

Max will be forever remembered for his kindness, sense of humor, love of people, love of life, and boundless love for his family.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy, daughter Cheryl (Larry) Wilken of Glendive, Montana, Kyle (Deborah) Long of Casa Grande, Arizona, three grandchildren, Jennica Hammond, Jillian Hammond, Lindy Hammond, and one great grandchild Claire Hammond all of Billings, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Edward Long.

A funeral Mass will be held on Jan. 13, at 10 am at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Billings with Father Tom Harney officiating. Interment will follow at 12 pm at the Yellowstone National Cemetery with full military honors. A luncheon will follow at the Laurel Golf Course.

In lieu of flowers friends may make memorial contributions to the Laurel American Legion Post 123, Special K Ranch, Friends of the Yellowstone National Cemetery, or a charity of one's choice.