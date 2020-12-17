Maxine Marie (Polsak) Turley

Maxine Marie (Polsak) Turley was born June 19, 1941, and passed away Dec. 11, 2020 due to severe Covid-19 complications.

Maxine was born to Tena Polsak six months after her father, Max, was killed in the Roundup Bair/Collins coal mine in December of 1940. She was raised by her mother, and her grandparents Teresa (Reza) and Anton (Tony) Hosner. Maxine also spent a great deal of her early years with her grandparents Max and Marie Polsak of Klein. Both her grandparents were Slovenian immigrants and therefore Maxine spoke both Slovene and English growing up. Maxine's nearest neighbor was a Swedish immigrant girl who did not speak English, but they learned English together and became very good friends. Klein and Roundup were coal mining and school sport rivals that captured her attention. Even though Maxine was raised as an only child by a single parent, family and friends were important, and she spent joyful childhood years with her childhood friends, many who remained friends for life. Maxine and friends explored Roundup daily and came to know every detail, including where coal ash was the deepest, who was worth spending time with- and who was not.

Maxine married James 'Mike' Turley in Sept 1958 at the age of 17, did not drive, and nor boil water. As she left to live a married life with a Turley 44 miles southeast of Roundup, her friends wished her well, but did not expect to see her again.

Mike loved to 'fight' (box) and Mike and Maxine -and their little boys- attended an exhibition boxing match in Roundup High School that featured Mike, Turla, and Francis Turley, in that order. Smoke filled the gym, with crowd cheer and roar. Each Turley won his match and they were well wished as they left the gym with great admiration, handshakes, cigar smoke, and a mixture of English and European chatter. As Mike and Maxine drove the long-distance home, Maxine asked Mike if he would consider quitting boxing.... He sank deep into the car seat as this was quite a request- that he leave his love for boxing behind... Several miles further down rode, Maxine announced that she was pregnant- again. Mike drove home with deep thought and determination, and six month later twin girls were added to the Mike and Maxine family.

At 22 years young, Maxine was not a good driver. The Turley method of training was to put the auto in gear and turn you loose. Francis found Maxine stranded in a deep ravine crying as he roared from one field to another in a tractor and plow. He pulled the car out, showed her the steering wheel and brake, and chortled as he told her she needed to use them. Maxine spoke of this often, as living the rural Turley life, providing field lunches to hungry men, and raising youngsters among the hills, timber and rocks, was beyond what she expected.

Many tribulations were endured throughout Maxine's rural life. In doings so, she raised 6 children along the way. Maxine held deep respect for her husband Mike's Turley/Stovall homesteading and ranching experiences, with no respect for underhanded and unforthright behavior. Even though she was a simple town girl, she was adamant not to give up rural living, even 20 years after husband Mike's death. She became an accomplished driver, and would make the trip to town to see friends through deplorable conditions, but would return to the ranch, as it was her home. Family, friends and social events were dear to Maxine, and she played an important role in assisting with local events. Maxine also cherished her friendship her mothers married family, the Frank Harms Family.

Maxine is survived by her children: sons Mike of Musselshell, Greg (Kathy) of Musselshell, Thomas of Belgrade, Brian of Musselshell. Daughters Diane (Guy) Moran of Ohio, Denise (Steve) Douglas of North Dakota. Grandchildren, Daniel (Kristen) Gilfeather of Billings, Nicole (Jamie) Dykema of North Dakota, Tyler (Jorden) Gilfeather of Shepherd, Jessica (Pablo) Fitzen of Virginia, Justin (Tiffany) Moran of Laurel, Rebecca (Jon) Smith of Worden, James (Kate) Douglas of Washington. Great-grand children, Emmett and Ainsley, Oliver and Charleigh, Cara, Bridger and Addison.

Preceded in death by her husband James Michael Turley, Parents Tena and Max Polsak, Step father Frank Harms, uncle Frank Polsak and son-in-law Charles (Chuck) Gilfeather.

Family Service will be for Family only due to COVID-19. Christian Mass will be live streamed on Facebook at 11am Friday, 18 Dec 2020. A community event will held at a later date.

Wiers Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave online condolences for the family, visit https://www.wierfuneralhome.com. In Lieu of flowers, she would like donations to Friends of Musselshell School PO Box 14, Musselshell MT, 59059.