Melvin Dennis Knutson

Melvin Dennis Knutson died at Eskaton Lodge, Gold River, CA on Nov. 26, 2020 at the age of 80 years old. He fought a tough battle with Parkinson's/Dementia Disease for many years, but lost his fight with COVID-19.

Mel was born into a strong, close knit family in Billings, Montana in 1940. His father, Arvin Myron ( Norwegian) and his mother, Persis Honore (Dutch) passed their work ethics down to Mel. He was never without a job, starting at a very young age.

He graduated from Billings Senior High in 1958. He formed strong friendships that lasted a lifetime, many from his 'Southside' neighborhood. He earned a BS Degree in Math at Eastern Montana College in 1964. He taught math in Hilmar, CA and then Ponderosa High School in Shingle Springs, CA. His goal was to be a Civil Engineer and he finally achieved that when he received a BS Degree in Civil Engineering at Sacramento State College in 1971. This led to his proud 30+ year career with Teichert Construction in Sacramento. After his retirement, Mel joined the TERA retirement group and was able to maintain his Teichert friendships. Although he ended his career as an engineer, he was a constant teacher and always stressed the importance of education to his family.

He married Patricia Beley in 1961 in Billings, MT. They formed a partnership lasting 59 years that included their two children, Kris and Sherry, and united the Knutson and Beley families with a life long bond. The family seemed to always be on the move, living in Billings, MT, Turlock, Placerville, Sacramento, Great Falls, MT, Truckee, Cameron Park, Roseville, and Lincoln, CA. The ties to Montana were strong and Mel fulfilled another goal after he retired. He had a house built at Hebgen Lake near Yellowstone Park. He and his family, along with many friends, enjoyed that home for eight years. His last years were spent in Gold River, CA.

He loved the outdoors and, even though not the best, he participated in many sports. Many good times were spent skiing, fishing, playing tennis, golfing and aboard his sailboat at Folsom Lake, the Delta and on SF Bay.

Mel is survived by his wife Patricia, son, Kris (Rosemary) in Lincoln, CA, daughter, Sherry in Gold River and their families: six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He also leaves his brother, Rodney (Shelle) in Thompson Falls, Montana and his sister, Judith, in Forest Grove, Oregon and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. His family was diverse and spread out from China to Prague and throughout the United States.

His family wants to express their deepest appreciation to the staff and wonderful caregivers at Eskaton Lodge, Gold River. They were part of his family for the last year. His family will have a private graveside burial at Lakeside Memorial Lawn in Folsom, CA. A memorial will be held next year when it is permitted. If you wish to make a donation, in memory of Mel, please do so to the Sacramento Food Bank or the Food Bank of your choice. This year has left too many people hungry.

Mel's words of wisdom which his family memorized:

'When a job has once begun, never leave it till it's done. Be the labor great or small, do it well or not at all.' You did it well, Mel. RIP