Merlin Lee Treible

Merlin Lee Treible, 76 of Musselshell passed away peacefully, after a short illness with his family around him.

Merlin was born on May 5, 1945, to Gerald and Nellie Treible in Roundup, MT, the fourth of nine children. Merlin grew up around Musselshell and attended school there. Where he met the love of his life Connie Anderson whom he later married.

Merlin served in the Army from 1965 to 1967 with the "Hellon Wheels" 2nd Armored Division. Upon his return from Vietnam, Merlin and Connie moved to Melstone where they lived and raised their family.

Merlin worked in the oil field around Melstone and spent most of his life driving truck, first for J&J, then Conoco hauling oil. It was a job that he not only excelled at but truly loved. He made some of the best friends and most lasting relationships of his life while doing it.

Merlin retired in 2008 from Conoco-Sentinel after accumulating over 2 million accident/incident free miles. He then moved to Musselshell where he spent time fishing with friends, mowing and cleaning around town in Melstone and Musselshell. He also loved spending time with his grandkids often traveling to Bozeman and around the state following soccer and other sports.

Merlin is preceded in death by his wife Connie Treible, parents Gerald & Nellie, baby sister Janice and sister Judy.

Merlin is survived by his children Ed of Musselshell, De De (Mike) Jones of Bozeman; Grandchildren Rachelle (Will) Harris of Fairfield, Stephen and Kylee Jones of Bozeman; Great-Grandchildren Jack, Marlie and Makenna Harris of Fairfield; Brothers Orville of Hysham, Elton (Linda) of Laurel, Butch of Melstone; Brother-in-Law Roger McCaffree of Forsyth; Sisters JoAnne Sanderson (Dennis) of Helena, Gerri (Don) Schmolke of Helena, Marla of Musselshell, Julie (Levi)of Winston and many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.

Merlin loved sports especially basketball and could spend hours discussing the game at length. He was a hard worker and had to stay busy all the time. He was admired by many for his loyalty, work ethic and steadfast qualities.

Merlin made many friends over the years and had a deep admiration for those who worked with and for him hauling oil and would often comment how lucky he was to have such a good group of guys. He is missed by his family, friends and the Melstone, Musselshell communities.

Merlin requested no services be held but the family plans to have a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.