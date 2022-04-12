Menu
Merril Albert Hoebelheinrich
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral Mass
Apr, 30 2022
11:00a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Merril Albert Hoebelheinrich

Merril Albert Hoebelheinrich, born August 24, 1941 passed away on December 29, 2021. Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral mass for Merril on Saturday April 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 1333 Monument St, Cody, WY 82414. Reception and fellowship to follow. Please join us in celebrating Merril's life and honoring his memory. Bring your favorite memories and stories to share. "Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure."


Published by Billings Gazette on Apr. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
30
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
1333 Monument St, Cody, WY
