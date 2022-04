Merrilyn 'Merry' Roberts

Merrilyn 'Merry' Roberts, 95 of Billings, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021.

The Rosary will be prayed at 2:30 p.m. followed by a vigil service at 3pm Sunday, March 28th at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. The funeral mass will be 10 a.m., Monday March 29th at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. The services will be livestreamed at www.michelottisawyers.com.

