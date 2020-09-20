Michael Conway Scott

Heaven gained a camo-clad angel in the early hours of Sept. 11, 2020. Michael Conway Scott of Manhattan, MT was 77 years old when he lost his battle with cancer.

Michael was born and raised in Minneapolis, MN. He made is home in Ashland, MT in 1978. He was first and foremost a devoted husband and father, an avid outdoorsman, and conservationist. He found peace and comfort being in nature, exploring the forests and public lands around his home. Michael worked at St. Labre Catholic Indian School for over 30 years as a career and guidance counselor, guiding many students on their paths to further their educational careers. He also served as a Montana Hunter Safety Instructor for 36 years. Michael celebrated and shared his Catholic faith as a St. Labre Parish Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Lay Leader of Prayer, and council member. He lived his life helping others.

Michael is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen, his brothers and sisters Robert (Kathy), Sharon (Joe) Wetzel, Casey (Susan), Tricia Todd, and Kelly (Mary), Sister-in-law Carol (Mark) Kraft, his children Kathy (Sam) Widdicombe and Kevin, and his granddaughters MaggieJo and Randi Widdicombe, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and brother TR.

Extended family: include JoniJo (Roger) Knows His Gun, Bruce (Linda) Spang, Christina Smith (Justin Cabot), Tom (Shelley) Andres, Roy (Pam) Warner, Barry (Roxie) Howe. Grandchildren: Lane (Alex), Maleeya and Jaren Knows His Gun, Jessica and Bruce Michael Spang, Talyn Conley and Colton Cabot, Neela, Jon, Kyla, and Max Andres, Tristin and Talon Lonebear, Torey WolfVoice, Taliyah Medicine Horse, Anisha and Tyvon Howe. Godchildren: Edward Watt, Michelle Thex, Blair Fisher, Angel Weide, Payton Lonebear, Sharlyce Parker. Namesakes: Nephew Michael Scott, Grandson Bruce Michael Spang.

Memorial donations may be made to one of the following: Yellowstone Forever Institute, 222 East Main ST, Suite 301, Bozeman, MT 59715, St. Labre Parish, PO Box 228, Ashland, MT 59003, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Due to COVID, services are planned for summer 2021. Irish wake to follow. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.