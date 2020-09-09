Michael David Bower

Michael David Bower, 38, passed away in the early morning hours of August 17, 2020 in Billings. He was born in Worland, WY to Sharon Kay Bower (Reid) and Michael Wade Bower on Sept. 27, 1981. Michael Graduated from Worland Senior High school in 2000. He was currently serving active duty in the U.S. Navy as an E6 EM1 Electricians Mate 1st Class.

Michael is survived by the mother of his Children Margarita Bower, and their two sons Nicholas Reid Bower and Joshua Lee Bower. As well as his mother Sharon Kay Bower, grandmother Katherine Reid, his brothers Anthony Thomas Adams, Gregory Patrick Adams, and his sister Crystal Lee Anderson (Bower).

The memorial service will be held on Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Building in Worland.

119 S. 7th Worland, WY 82401.

He is to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Michael touched many lives and will be missed dearly.