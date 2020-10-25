Michael F. Hirning

Michael F. Hirning was born March 3, 1943 in Billings to Rose and Fred Hirning. He passed away Oct. 18, 2020 at Billings Clinic.

Michael attended school in Billings, graduating from Billings Senior High School. He was a proud Navy veteran. On Dec. 7, 1985 he married Donna Post. They made their home in Laurel, MT.

Michael is survived by his wife, Donna, his sister, Wilma Alexander (Roy), sister Carol Saylor (Dick) and brother, David Hirning, daughter Jennifer Simons (Bob) and children, along with much extended family.

Private graveside services with military honors are planned. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.