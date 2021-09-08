Michael Frederick Hoffman

Michael Frederick Hoffman was born August 9, 1924 in Savage, MT. He passed Sept. 4, 2021 at Butterfly Homes Assisted Living in Billings, MT. At age 97, Michael was the last living sibling of the nine children born to Albert and Elizabeth Hoffman.

Michael graduated from Savage High School in 1941. He served as a tail gunner during World War II. His squadron operated out of the European theatre. His time in the service was a source of humble pride and not a topic of conversation. Michael remained active in Air Force reunions across the United States.

In 1947 Michael married Sylvia Marie Mastvelten. Together they raised five children: Bill (Debbie), Diann (Dominique) Diatta, Larry (Debbie), Yvonne Bader, and Greg (Evelyn). During 73 years of marriage they were blessed with 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. They made every effort to attend as many family milestones, special events and everyday celebrations as possible.

Michael worked for Greyhound Bus Lines as a driver, dispatcher, and manager. A farmer at heart, he continued to farm and drove the tractor into his nineties.

Michael loved sports. He played, officiated, coached and watched sports in person and on television. He enjoyed hunting and often supplied the Hoffman dinner table with venison. Michael was also active in his community. He participated in Lion's Club and Knights of Columbus where he served as Grand Knight 4th degree. At St. Bernard Catholic Church, he was a Eucharistic Minister and brought communion to the nursing home. As a side job, Michael prepared income taxes for clients and volunteered his time with seasonal tax preparation at the Senior Center well into retirement. Both Michael and Sylvia loved to dance; in fact, after retirement they joined a square dance group. Together they volunteered with Meals on Wheels, were election judges, and participated in two bowling leagues. They competed in the Big Sky State Games and Senior Olympics. Michael played doubles pool and swam with his brother Henry. He and Sylvia bowled singles and doubles.

Michael leaves a wonderful legacy as a father, grandfather, and great grandfather. An active member of his community and church, his presence blessed many lives. Often when people parted he would say see you soon, "Good Lord willing and the creek don't rise" and "Thanks for everything." Thanks for everything, Michael Hoffman.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church or a charity of one's choice.