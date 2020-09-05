Michael McCollough

Michael McCollough, age 81, died peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 3, 2020.

Mike was born on July 29, 1939 in Bozeman, Montana and then spent his formative years in White Sulphur Springs, Montana graduating as a W.S.S.H. Hornet in 1957.

Mike joined the United States Navy in 1957 stationed primarily in San Diego, California. Prior to his Honorable Discharge from the Navy, in 1960, he had a blind date with Lawana Hawkins. Four weeks after their first date Mike and Lawana were married in the home of Lawana's mother. Their marriage lasted almost 55 years.

Shortly after their wedding, Mike and Lawana returned to Montana so Mike could attend Rocky Mountain College in Billings in order to become a teacher.

In September of 1964 Mike started what would become a 34 year career as a teacher and coach with the Billings Public School system. He taught at Lincoln, Riverside and Lewis & Clark Junior Highs and then spent the remainder of his tenure at Billings Senior High. He influenced the lives of thousands of students and made many great, lasting friendships with a multitude of colleagues.

In retirement, Mike enjoyed spending time with Lawana and his many friends, making road trips to White Sulphur Springs and was passionate about the Senior High Broncs, the Rocky Mountain College Bears, the University of Missouri Tigers, the New York Yankees and having a cold beer with 'The Boys at the Table of Wisdom' at 4 pm each day.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife Lawana, parents Glen and Helen McCollough, brother Edmund McCollough and sister Kathryn McCollough Dirkson.

Mike is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Katy and Tim Havasi of Casper, Wyoming, as well as, son and daughter-in-law, Mick and Bess McCollough of White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Mike was adamantly opposed to having a funeral or memorial service. To honor his life, please consider making a donation to The Billings Senior High Bronc Boosters, The Rocky Mountain College Office of Advancement, The White Sulphur Athletic Boosters or a charity of your choice.