Michael J. McFate

Michael J. McFate, 76, of Marion, MT, passed away on June 24, 2021, in Kalispell, MT, with family and friends by his side. He was born June 1, 1945, in Billings, MT, son of Hattie and John.

He had eight siblings: John, Al, Betty, Jim, Walt, Pat, Rich & Dave. Mike attended high school in Park City, MT. He was in the army from 1965-1967 and worked for Burlington Northern Railroad from 1963-1991 around MT.

Mike had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and woodworking. He was known in Kalispell as the real mall Santa Claus. Mike loved his family and friends dearly. Everyone who met him knew he was a special man and that he would go out of his way to help anyone.

He is survived by his wife Debbie, Marion, MT; son Matthew (Shelly) Laramie, WY; daughters Jessica (Andrew) Kalispell, MT; Angela, Billings, MT; Angelina (Justin) Kenmare, ND; grandchildren Megan, Caden, Rhett, Bentley, Tucker, Payden, Evelyn, Walter, and Juddson, and numerous other family members and friends who were close to him.

The family invites you to a Celebration of Life event to be held at the Columbia Club, aka Knights of Columbus, 2216 Grand Ave, in Billings, MT on Sept. 4, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial fund donations can be sent to PO Box 2225, Laramie, WY 82073.