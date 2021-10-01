Menu
Michael James Mitzel
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Michael James Mitzel

Michael James Mitzel was born on May 17, 1978 to parents Burt and Carol. He left this world on Sept. 25, at the Tongue River Reservoir.

Mike's life flame burned brightly with a great zest for life. He lived his life to the fullest with a smile that lit up the room. He possessed an immense curiosity to figure out how things worked, which led him to take apart and then reassemble the family's first home computer when he was just five years old.

Michael grew up building homes with his dad and Uncle Bob and came to excel in all phases of the construction business. Anyone who knew him well would agree that he could build or fix almost anything. He liked to make things go faster, more powerful, or work better whether it was a truck, boat, computer or stereo. In his younger years he drag-raced his motorcycle winning the title of King of the Track.

Michael loved to help others and would generously share his talents, helping family and friends with various repairs or home remodels. He loved camping and boating with his family and fishing with his boys. He will be forever missed by his entire family.

He is survived by his wife Jaymie, sons Myles and Ryder who were the light of his life, parents Burt Mitzel and Carol (Randy) Rottenbiller, sister Wende (Steve Baum) and family, Nancy Nagy (Loren Yoder), Louis 'Smiley' (Mary) Nagy, Marianne (James) Chidester and family, and L.J. Nagy and family.

We would like to extend a special thanks to Devaney Buffalo and the Bighorn County Sheriff Department, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks Department (Raymond Schell, Spencer Morris, Casey Prell), US Water Rescue Dive Teams from Billings and Sheridan, Wade and Stephanie Bastrum, and everyone else who gave of themselves in our time of need.

Memorial Service at Michelotti Sawyers Funeral Home at 2 pm Saturday Oct. 2. Celebration of Life at home of Nancy Nagy to follow at 571 Garden Avenue, Billings.


Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
571 Garden Avenue, Billings, MT
Oct
2
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue, Billings, MT
Carol & family I am sorry please know I am praying for you
Lucy Turnsplenty
Family
October 2, 2021
Carol I am so sorry for your loss.
Ron Johnson
October 1, 2021
Carol and family so sorry for the loss of your son. I remember him being a tiny guy in his younger years. May his sweet memories bring you comfort at this difficult time. Prayers for your family
Mary Wall
Other
October 1, 2021
