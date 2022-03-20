Michelle Harper-Meadows.

Michelle Harper-Meadows passed peacefully from respiratory failure at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings on March 6, 2022. She leaves behind her daughter Alyssa. Michelle was born in Des Moines, Iowa in May 1968 to Milo Harper and the late Patsy Harper, but lived most of her life in the Billings area.

She is survived by sisters Denise, Sheri and Lori, and brothers Colin and Kevin. Michelle loved the outdoors, animals, and spending time with her daughter. Michelle was much loved and will be greatly missed. She requested that no services be held.