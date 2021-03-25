Mildred Helen Ricker Salveson

Jan. 1, 1949 - March 18, 2021

On Thursday, March 18, 2021, as the new day's dawn broke, Mildred 'Sissy' Helen Ricker Salveson left us when the Creator called her into His eternal care. Mildred, or otherwise known to her family and friends as 'Sissy' or 'Porky,' passed away peacefully to join loved ones who preceded her in death after her long and graceful life. She was a member of the Fort Peck Assiniboine & Sioux Tribe in Poplar.

Sissy was born on Jan. 1, 1949, in Carnegie, Oklahoma, the eldest daughter of Emma Jean Jones Saumty (Kiowa & Cherokee) of Gotebo, Oklahoma, and Theodore (Ted) Ricker, Jr. of Poplar. She is the eldest granddaughter on her maternal side. Her maternal grandparents are Lillian O'Field (Cherokee) and Roy Saumty Billy Jones (Kiowa) of Gotebo, Oklahoma. Paternal grandparents are Mildred Mae Dupree (Assiniboine & Sioux) and Theodore Ricker, Sr. (Assiniboine & Sioux) of Poplar.

She graduated from Poplar High School and Intermountain Dental Assistance School in Brigham City, Utah. With pride in her traditional ways of her ancestors - the Assiniboine, Sioux, Kiowa and Cherokee people - Sissy competed for and won the titles of Oil Celebration Princess and Miss Intermountain Dental Assistant. She also vied for the title of Miss Indian America.

In 1969, she married Dwain Salveson and they had two sons, Travis and Denny.

There never was a dull moment with Sissy, traveling to cultural gatherings, visiting family, laughing and listening to music that brought back great memories. She was a homemaker who welcomed family and friends or whoever needed a home-cooked meal, especially friends of her sons, Travis and Denny. Up until the end, her sense of humor remained with her.

Sissy is preceded in death by Dwain Salveson and their eldest son, Travis Ricker Salveson.

Survivors include her son, Denny Salveson (m. Bridget); grandchildren Preston Salveson, Cole Salveson and Keerstyn Salveson of Montana.

Sissy is also survived by her sister, Theodora (Theda) Ricker McCabe of Arizona; brother, Joe Ricker of Okalahoma; nieces and nephews, Sheila McCabe, Franklin (Chaskae) McCabe III, Cherie McCabe Murray (m. David), Penni McCabe, Nataani McCabe and Forrest McCabe; great nieces and nephews, Adarius Begay, Landis Begay, Nikki McCabe, Theda McCabe, Tzenni-Bah Bauer, Chaskae McCabe, Tianni Murray, Jacob McCabe, Kal-El McCabe; and numerous relatives from Montana and Oklahoma.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the late Spring of 2021 in Poplar.

Sissy - we will always carry your memory in our hearts - we will stand taller and stronger, knowing you are watching over us - always believing in us and encouraging us to achieve our goals. Our prayers are with you for a sacred journey and holy blessings to your Heavenly home.