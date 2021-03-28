Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred Fern Sayler
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT

Mildred Fern (Lyle) Sayler

Mildred Fern (Lyle) Sayler passed away peacefully Feb. 27, 2021. She was born in Fromberg, Montana on September 30, 1924. Mildred was married to Ruban Sayler in 1943 and they had one son, Lyle. Aunt 'Mickie' enjoyed weekend fishing trips with her husband, cooking up a storm for family dinners, travel, gardening and sewing. She was a faithful member of the Methodist Church and enjoyed many years of volunteering at Deaconess Hospital (Billings Clinic).

She was preceded in death by her husband and son and is survived by many nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.

The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at St. John's Lutheran Home for their care of our Aunt. They kept her well and healthy through covid including some very creative ways for us to see and talk to her in 'the huts' or zoom meetings.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So saddened to see this. Mildred was such a special lady and neighbor. I will never forget how she and Pat seemed to always look after the young, single gal next door. We had endless visits in the yard or looking through pictures of the balloon festivals...When I got married they were the only ones (other than family) who saw me before the ceremony. I will forever treasure the memories, and she will always hold a special place in my heart. So sorry for your loss of this beautiful lady.
Jill George
April 1, 2021
She will be missed....such a loving and compassionate lady. Would like to know when her services are.
Penny Haynes (Jensen)
March 28, 2021
Our sympathy to you and your family
Jean Youngbauer
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results