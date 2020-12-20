Milton 'Milt' Eugene Romick

Milton 'Milt' Eugene Romick passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Health hospital in Helena, MT, on Dec. 4, 2020 at the age of 89 with his wife, Mary Jane and daughter, Ronna by his bedside.

Milton was born June 30, 1931 to Fred and Anna (Simmons) Romick in Melbeta, NE. He attended elementary school in Melbeta and high school in Belle Fourche, SD, graduating in 1949.

Milton married Mary Jane Brown on Dec. 7, 1952 after a short 6-week courtship. They moved to Roundup, MT in 1954 with Milt's parents to run the American Theatre. They were able to entertain the Roundup community for 13 years.

Milt and Mary Jane welcomed Chuck Eugene to the family on March 13, 1954 and Ronna Rene on Sept. 28, 1955.

Milt was a full time Mail Carrier, delivering mail by foot to the residents on the west side of Roundup from 1964-1992.

Milt had a passion for golf and bowling. After retiring from the Postal Service, he was able to go back to what he loved which was working for a few of the ranchers in the Roundup area helping with whatever was needed.

Milton and Mary Jane resided in Roundup for 66 years. They had just recently moved to Helena to live with Ronna and Ted.

Milton is survived by his wife, Mary Jane and daughter, Ronna (Ted); his sister, Lucille Nuss; brothers Rodney (Mable) and Tom Romick; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Milton was preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, Chuck and Karen (Hagstrom) Romick, parents Fred and Anna Romick, brother-in-law John Nuss, sister-in-law Peg Romick, and great-grandson Cooper Samson.

Milton will be interred in the Forestvale Cemetery in Helena, MT. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Milton.