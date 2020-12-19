Nancy Ferguson Downer

On 12/13/20 Nancy Ferguson Downer passed away due to complications of dementia at MorningStar Reflections.

Nancy was born in Belmont, MA on Feb. 19, 1940. She attended Belmont High School and graduated from Brown University with a biology degree in 1961. She loved and was loved by her father Gordon, mother Agnes and brothers Bus, Robert, and John and spent summers in Cape Cod with extended family into her adult life. Nancy was a devoted mother to her two sons, Mark Deibert and Alan Deibert and loved their wives Lani and Sue, as if they were her own daughters.

Nancy moved to Billings in 1976 and received a master's degree in Counseling from MSUB. Her whole life was defined by love. She counseled students at Riverside, Broadview, Rapelje and West High for many years. Having grown up in Boston she enjoyed connecting with and learning about ranchers and ranch life in her years in Broadview and Rapelje. She was passionate about helping junior high and high school students overcome personal difficulties and to strive for advanced education.

Her life revolved around her love of God, family, worship, counselees and music. Larry Downer, her husband of 18 years and Nancy enjoyed music, scripture, reading, and traveling to see their children, grandchildren and other members of the family. Larry and Nancy attended St. Stephens church and served in the choir for many years and publicly and privately expressed their love for Jesus Christ throughout their life together. Nancy sang in Billings Choral for over 30 years and sang in the community Messiah event for many of those years. Nancy and Larry were passionate gardeners. Her home was adorned by roses, poppies, heirloom tomatoes, raspberries and other flowers.

Nancy will be remembered for many things, her beautiful singing voice, virtuoso pianist, love of family and counselees. Nancy is survived by her loving husband Larry, brother John (Joanne) Olson, sons Mark (Lani) Deibert and Alan (Suzan) Deibert and grandchildren Claire, Paige, Isla, and Eli Deibert. Nancy was a wonderful wife, friend, mother and Nana.

Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private memorial service held at East Gate Weslyan Church in the Heights under Holy Spirit Anglican church direction. This summer (date to be determined) we expect tohave a celebration of Nancy's life and legacy. At that time it would be open to all family and friends, including book club members, school colleagues, orchestra & chorale members, beneficiaries of her counseling from rural and city schools, and church friends.

Smith Funeral Home West has been trusted with the cremation. Many Thanks to the caring personnel at MorningStar. Nancy was generous in her giving to church, Billings Symphony &Choral and various schools and charities any of which would be honored to receive a gift in her name.