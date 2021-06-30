Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Lee Fenner
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Buffalo Hill Funeral Home
1890 Highway 93 North
Kalispell, MT

Nancy Lee Fenner

Nancy Lee Fenner, 88, died June 25, 2021 at her grandson's home in Missoula. She was born Sept. 26, 1932 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota to William and Ella Noble.

Nancy attend school in Columbus, Montana and graduated in 1950 as Valedictorian of her class. She married Charles N. Brown and they had four children: Linda, Corky, Rod and Brenda. They later divorced. In 1969, Nancy married Darrell E. Fenner and they moved to Kalispell where she remained until her move to Missoula in Feb. 2021.

Nancy was proceeded in death by her husband, Darrell, and her daughter, Linda, as well as her parents, siblings Mary Lou Lorash and Jim Noble, and two nephews. She is survived by her children, Rod (Kathy), Corky (Pete) Bruno and Brenda (Rick) Wilmont and nine grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Kalispell, Montana Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Service
11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Kalispell, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Buffalo Hill Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Buffalo Hill Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.