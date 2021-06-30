Nancy Lee Fenner

Nancy Lee Fenner, 88, died June 25, 2021 at her grandson's home in Missoula. She was born Sept. 26, 1932 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota to William and Ella Noble.

Nancy attend school in Columbus, Montana and graduated in 1950 as Valedictorian of her class. She married Charles N. Brown and they had four children: Linda, Corky, Rod and Brenda. They later divorced. In 1969, Nancy married Darrell E. Fenner and they moved to Kalispell where she remained until her move to Missoula in Feb. 2021.

Nancy was proceeded in death by her husband, Darrell, and her daughter, Linda, as well as her parents, siblings Mary Lou Lorash and Jim Noble, and two nephews. She is survived by her children, Rod (Kathy), Corky (Pete) Bruno and Brenda (Rick) Wilmont and nine grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Kalispell, Montana Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.