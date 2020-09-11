Nancy Louise Staigmiller

Nancy Louise Staigmiller passed away of natural causes on August 17th in Billings, Montana. Nancy was born on August 18, 1944 in Goshen, Indiana. She was the second of three children born to Joseph and Harriet Cregier. The family had a cottage on Lake Wawasee, Indiana where Nancy grew to love boats and the family cherished their time on the water.

While leading a youth work camp in Albuquerque, NM, she met a young Air Force Officer named Bob Staigmiller from Eden, Montana. They were married for 53 years and raised three children; Joe, Kenny, and Donna. Nancy earned a Bachelor's degree in Education from Oklahoma State University and taught second grade for a number of years, while the family lived in Madison, Wisconsin. Though she would have several jobs in her life, Nancy was first and foremost a teacher, eventually earning a Master's Degree in Special Education from MSU Billings.

Bob's work brought the family to Miles City, Montana where they lived for over 25 years. After retirement, Nancy and Bob moved to Absarokee, MT where together they built a house and enjoyed living near the mountains. One of Nancy's fondest memories was the year the family spent living in England while Bob studied animal science at a lab near Cambridge. Nancy was an accomplished singer and always sang in a choir wherever she lived. She was active in various local churches and especially enjoyed teaching Sunday School and leading summer church camps for youth. Nancy was a caring, giving person who always championed the underdog, evident by her time working at the Eastern Montana Mental Health Center and later as an advocate for parents of children with disabilities.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Harriet Cregier, husband Bob Staigmiller, and brother Dan Cregier. She is survived by her children; Joe, Kenny (Carmen), Donna (Andrew Brady), sister Jan Caton, niece Josie (Doug McCabe) and grandchildren, Cole and Emma.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to www.singingwaters.org. To share memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.