Neil Lawrence Powell

Neil Lawrence Powell was born in Billings, on June 4, 1959, to Cliff and Nancy Powell. He was the oldest of five children: three brothers, Brian, Mike and Chris, and sister Lisa Strouf. He went to Miles Avenue School, Lewis & Clark Junior High, and graduated from West High in 1977. He worked at City View Drive-in and Buttrey's Grocery during his high school years. He played Little League Baseball for the Central Giants, and Pony Colt Police team.

He joined the local Pipefitter and Plumbing Union 30 as an apprentice and has been a plumber for 40 years, as a strong Union man who loved to work hard and play hard since 1979. During his years in the Union, he served was an active member on the Executive Board, among many others. He worked for several industrial contactors. Many of those years were spent traveling doing jobs for Star Service Plumbing and Heating. He finished out his career with G&T Plumbing and Heating. He was recently retired with dreams of traveling to Costa Rica, among other places.

He married Suzy Roe in 1988 (divorced in 1994) and had two children, Katie (Denver, Colorado) and Nick Powell (Pierre, South Dakota). He was extremely proud to be a grandfather of his son Nick's two children, Ruca (7) and Lennon (3). He enjoyed spending time riding his Harley while frequenting the Sturgis Rally in South Dakota, fishing the Yellowstone River, and hunting big game in the Missouri Breaks and the Ruby Mountains. You could often find him hunting with his family and friends in Hysham. He had a very cool gun collection that he was very passionate about. He was a huge Denver Broncos fan and loved the University of Montana Grizzlies.

Neil was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mick and Ermma Powell, and Art and Lou Nelson; his father Cliff; and brother Chris Powell. He is survived by his children, Katie and Nick (Emiley); grandchildren Ruca and Lennon; as well as his mother, Nancy Powell; and siblings Brian (Michol), Mike (Wendy) and Lisa; along with many nieces and nephews.

A service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.