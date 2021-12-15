Menu
Oran LeRoy Savage

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, our beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, Oran LeRoy Savage, passed away at the age of 88 in Colorado Springs, CO. Oran was born on Oct. 16, 1933, in Cottonwood, UT, as the eldest of six children. He grew up in Cottonwood, UT, and in Sumatra, MT, and made many lifelong friends. He married Mary Cheryl Burroughs on June 1, 1957, in Melstone, MT, and they eventually settled in Billings, MT, where they lived for 52 years before moving to Colorado Springs, CO, in 2017.

Oran loved his beautiful wife, Mary, and in over 64 years of marriage was rarely separated from her. Oran also loved watching sporting events, but he was much more than just an observer. He was a cowboy, a bronco buster, a fly fisherman, a college baseball player, and a veteran, He had a gruff exterior, but a generous and noble heart. He also loved watching his sons, and his 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, play football, basketball, baseball, soccer, volleyball, track, and dance. And, of course, he loved watching his beloved BYU Cougars!

Oran was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Cheryl Burroughs Savage, mother, Erma Leal Shurtleff Savage, father, Ven Ransler Savage, brother, David (Red) Earl Savage, and brother-in-law Gordon (Sheri) Ririe Flygare.

He is survived by his sons, Barry (Peggy) Savage of Colorado Springs, CO, and Paul (Connie) Savage of South Jordan, UT; sisters Sheri Flygare of Bountiful, UT, Connie (Robert) Sant of Bear Lake, UT, and Susan (Steve) Page of Kaysville, UT; brother Ven (Patti) Savage of Drummond, MT; sisters-in-law Myrna (Ken) Humpherys of Florence AZ and Karen Burroughs of Billings, MT; grandchildren Steven Savage of Lehi, UT, Kellie (Skyler) Black of Cottonwood Heights, UT, Jordan (Kaci) Savage of Colorado Springs, CO, Kristen (Andrew) Harding of Cottonwood Heights, UT, Scott (Rachel) Savage of Kings Mountain, NC, Jared (Ireland) Savage of Provo, UT, Jeff (Emily) Savage of Lexington, SC, Brad (Kaitlin) Savage of South Jordan, UT, Natalie (Josh) Bytheway of Lehi, UT, Christie (Brooks) Reynolds of American Fork, UT, and Stephen Savage of South Jordan, UT; 24 great grandchildren, a large extended family, and many friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life service held on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at 11 am at 11038 South Braidwood Drive, South Jordan, UT 84009. Oran will be interred at Rockvale Cemetery near Joliet, MT.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
11038 South Braidwood Drive, South Jordan, UT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Oran, Red, Sheri, Connie and I grew up together in Miles City, Billings and on the Savage Ranch out of Sumatra, MT. I left at age 13 with Dad and Mom Ope and Mona Savage Hammond. Great memories and still good friends with Ven and Leal's children---we will hug and share when we meet again in a better world. Lots of Love to all you wonderful faithful Savages and spouses! Don and Judy
Don and Judy Hammond Carter
Family
December 19, 2021
We are saddened to read of the passing of Oran. He was a good friend when we lived in Billings so many years ago. We send our love to all of the family. May God bless you during this difficult time. Wynn Ferrell Gilbert Arizona
Wynn Ferrell
December 15, 2021
