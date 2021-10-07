Pam Stephens

On Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, Pam Stephens, along with her husband of 30 years, Rob, died tragically in an airplane accident at a private airstrip outside of Billings, MT. Pam was 56 years old.

Pam was born on June 24, 1965, to her mother Judy and her biological father, Tom Hawkins. Later, her mother married Bill Paterson, who adopted Pam as his daughter when she was six and raised her as his own.

Pam began grade school in Absarokee before moving to Columbus for three years. Her family finally settled in Billings in Spring 1974 where she attended Meadowlark Elementary, Lincoln Jr. High, and Billings Senior High School. Pam was a loyal and loving big sister to her half-brothers Bobby and Eric. Her attentive, dutiful, and sincere personality made her almost a surrogate mother to her little brothers, despite some sisterly mischief she regularly pulled on them. Her middle brother, Bobby, often recalls she would play dead if he refused to grab her a glass of water from the kitchen during her favorite T.V. shows. In a panic, he would run to get her what she needed, and his efforts always revived her. During her childhood, Bill worked to instill his love for the scenic Northwest in Pam. Trips to Yellowstone and Glacier National Park, hiking, fishing, camping and backpacking developed Pam into a somewhat begrudging young outdoorswoman. She used to recall that she would be hiking up a particularly steep grade, and her dad and two brothers would just sit and wait patiently at the top for her to come up huffing and puffing behind them before taking off for the next frustrating false horizon. Bill took Pam and her brothers all across the West during her childhood. She saw the Grand Tetons, the Bryce Canyon Lands, the Grand Canyon, Dixie National Forest, and Zion. These experiences impacted Pam in many ways, namely her appreciation and awe for God's intricate and beautiful creation.

Pam met the man who would become her husband during her sophomore year of high school in trigonometry. Rob was anything but a rule follower. He was a dreamer; a visionary; full of excitement – qualities that terrified Pam at first. Still, the two became close friends, dating off and on throughout high school and college. As she focused on her own career aspirations, graduating from MSU with a degree in finance, life took her all the way to Washington DC to a job at her Uncle Barry's company as a financial analyst at which she excelled, despite what she may have admitted. And Rob continued his steadfast pursuit of her. One day, while Pam was visiting home in Billings, with her current boyfriend no less, Rob showed up like a whirlwind early in the morning, knocked on her door, and asked her to breakfast where he brazenly proposed marriage. Pam, shocked and maybe a bit more impressed than she'd admit, reminded Rob that her boyfriend was back at her dad's house to which Rob tactfully replied, "dump him.' And that's what she did. A while later, after some time dating and figuring out their careers, Rob officially proposed in the airport terminal at the end of one of his trips. He handed each passenger a rose and instructed them each to walk out, find the "beautiful blonde in the terminal" and hand their flower to her. They all did. Rob was the last man to come off the jet bridge, and he brought her a ring. The two were married at Faith Evangelical Church in Billings on August 24, 1991.

Pam once commented that being married to Rob was the greatest adventure of her life. Together, they added three wonderful children to the journey, Steele, Riley and Piper, to whom Pam was a constant and devoted mother. Whenever Rob's aviation career landed them somewhere new, whether it be Denver, Houston or Billings, Pam was there to help establish the family's roots. She was an incredible mother, who saw her role as the most important calling that God could give her. She sought tirelessly to do it well, seeking counsel and wisdom when necessary, and relying on God to sustain her with childlike faith. No matter what she faced, Pam exuded a deep and quiet strength, a quality she exhibited in spades the summer her mother-in-law Zena passed away, with whom Pam was close, and then again, a few months later when her own mother passed. In all circumstances, Pam had a calm and peaceful demeanor that made everyone around her feel safe. She had a beautiful and melodic laugh that brightened every single room lucky enough to hear it. She put everyone at ease. She was always caring, warm, gentle, polite – a portrait of grace, and a true lady.

One of the most difficult decisions that Pam and Rob faced as a couple was whether to return to Montana. Their sixteen years in Houston had forged deep and intimate friendships that Pam was reticent to leave behind. Nevertheless, she chose to embrace the next big adventure, relocating with Rob to their hometown of Billings in 2015. Here, Pam forged deep and meaningful relationships with family and friends, old and new, and paved the way for a smooth transition for her children. She began the Townsend Leadership Program in 2020 in pursuit of challenging personal growth. Here, she faced hurt and hardship that had followed her for a lifetime and began to overcome, which opened a new chapter of peace, self-acceptance, and self-confidence. As she neared the end of her life, she blossomed like a wildflower.

In truth, anyone who knew Pam couldn't help but to love her and she loved them back. But her children were her true heart's delight. She loved them ferociously, like a mother bear. She will be missed by all, but especially by Steele, Riley and Piper.

Pam is preceded in death by her mother Judy, her biological father Tom Hawkins, her mother-in-law Zena, and her grandparents Mavis Anderson and Ruth and Robert Paterson. She is survived by her children Steele (Megan), Riley and Piper, father Bill Paterson, brother Bobby (Kristi) and his children Gabby, Parker, and Dakota, brother Eric and his daughter Danika, father-in-law Rob Stephens Sr., sister-in-law Darcy LaBeau and her children, Peyton, Benjamin and Olivia, sister-in-law Zena Dell Lowe, and many other dear family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in remembrance of Rob and Pam Stephens to The Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors. The Team Riley Fundraising page can be accessed here: https://give.phoenix-society.org/TeamRiley

A celebration of life will take place Saturday, Oct. 9th at Harvest Church in Billings, MT at 2pm MDT, and livestreamed to Faithbridge Church in Spring, TX at 3pm CDT. Reception to follow at Gary Blain's hangar 6309 Jellison Rd, Billings, MT.

Bring your best story.