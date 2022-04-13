Parker Hopkins

BILLINGS - On Tuesday April 5, 2022, Parker Charles James Hopkins our beloved son, brother, brother in law and uncle passed away from a tragic accident at the age of 39. Parker was a man who embraced the outdoor life and lived by a code of honor, respect and selfless giving to his family and friends.

Parker was born May 3, 1982 in Billings Montana to Barbara (Wempner) Hopkins and Steve Hopkins. He has one older sister Meghan who he adored.

He attended Lockwood School, Billings Senior High and The University of Montana. At Billings Senior, he ran four years of track for the Broncs, carrying on a four generation tradition of family running. We had asked him to also participate in Cross Country, but hell NO, it was hunting season, so he and Dad were always in the field.

He was born to a family that enjoyed an active outdoor life. We had him on horseback, on the go at 6 and on the family ranches, which set the tradition of numerous backcountry fishing, hunting and camping excursions for the next 33 years. On one pack trip, he independently decided the pack string was too slow and disappeared; two panicky hours later we found him with his horse unsaddled and him fishing at the trailhead. He was 8 – enough said about his independence.

Park was a talented skier, an artist with a fly rod, self taught gourmet chef and could cover the miles with a backpack. He was our right hand when it came to training and taking care with our pack of Labrador Retrievers.

His adventures covered about every county in Montana, and he made memorable world trips to New Zealand and Namibia Africa. While he loved to travel, he was a true Montana man and the motto he lived by was "Montana 'til I die".

With his artistic flair, he always had an eye for detail, light and situational awareness with a life time love of photography, where he followed his avocation to a profession of Photography and his business "Battling Bull Photography'". If you had an event, he could capture it and would pay attention to the smallest detail.

At the time of his passing, he was also employed at 406 Window Company, which he called the best job he ever had, because they treated him just as family!

If you were a friend of Parker's, you were a treasured friend for life and the overwhelming response from those numerous folks has us greatly humbled.Parker is survived by his parents Barbara & Steve, his sister Meghan Pimley, her husband Phil, adored nephews' Jace and Jax , a small number of aunts, uncles and cousins and his best canine buddy Rip, "take 'em to the train station".

We want to let you know that Parker deeply loved you all. There is no formal service planned but the family plans to hold a small private celebration of life in the near future, when our Montana weather cooperates.

If you wish to gift in remembrance of Parker, memorials may be sent in Parker's name to: Billings Senior High Photography Club, 425 Grand Avenue, Billings, MT 59101.