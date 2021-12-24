Pat Fitzgerald

Jan. 1946 - Dec. 2021

Pat Fitzgerald of Casper, Wyoming peacefully passed away at his home on Dec. 19, 2021.

Pat was brought into this world by Emma (Daisy) Sprenger and Leo Fitzgerald in 1946 in Jordan, MT. He graduated from Garfield County High School in 1963, and then attended Eastern Montana College in Billings. His siblings Bob, Nancy, and Tom kept themselves entertained by convincing Bob he could fly and other shenanigans. Nancy claims to have had no part in the tomfoolery.

After graduating from EMC, he began his tour as a traveling salesman, first selling school supplies for Colborns before moving onto Graduation caps, gowns, and class rings for Jostens. During his time at EMC, he and his wife Jan had 2 sons, Lance & Eric.

Pat never met a person that he couldn't have a conversation with, probably one of the reasons he was such a successful salesman! He knew everyone in Casper and was a fantastic storyteller.

After Pat & Jan went their separate ways, he met his 'Sunshine', Kathie Anderson and they stayed together for the rest of his days, over forty-five years. They enjoyed summers at the lake house and passed the time by water-skiing, fishing, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. They had season tickets to the National Finals Rodeo when it moved to Casper.

When not on the water, Pat spent a large amount of time at the local golf courses. He was a frequent player in the money games and had a huge network of golfing buddies to play with. Along with his good friend, Gary Marsh, he organized and planned winter golf trips to California, Nevada, and Utah for almost 30 years. These trips were full of laughter, gin rummy, a ton of golf and a little bit of sleep.

He was a ruthless gin rummy player, never once let his kids win, and was a master chef over the BBQ. (Key is to fold the cheese into smaller squares so it doesn't run off the burger)

He played a mean guitar and if you were lucky to catch the Fitzgerald boys (Tom, Bob & Pat) strumming a tune, you were in for a treat.

Pat is survived by his 'Sunshine,' Kathie Anderson; brother Bob Fitzgerald and Carlyne; sister Nancy Coe and Martin all of Montana; son Lance Fitzgerald and PJ of New York; son Eric Fitzgerald and Valerie of Oregon; plus three grandchildren, Hadley, Miles, & Bennett Fitzgerald.

A celebration will be held in the spring.