Pat McAllister (Oja)

Pat McAllister (Oja) went home to meet Jesus on Oct. 30, 2020. Born Feb. 2, 1935, Pat was the second of seven children. After marrying Charlie Oja in 1956, they ranched south of Geyser before moving to their ranch on the Judith River between Hobson and Utica in 1967. Pat and Charlie raised nine children (a/k/a 'you scamps' by Mom).

This was our Mom: ranch life, best Finn bread ever, always welcoming, brandings, picnics, driving cattle and camping at the Forest Boundary in the Little Belt Mountains, Lone Tree, sewing a wedding dress and bridesmaids' dresses, Finnish sauna, good conversation and contagious laughter, climbing Square Butte, whitewater rafting on the Gallatin River, snow machining, skydiving, snow skiing, repelling off Billings' First Interstate Bank building, trip to Ireland, Peru mission, Rochester theater, teaching herself to play guitar, Cowboy Poetry, Fiddlers, Yellowstone Bluegrass Association, singing old ballads at nursing homes, especially her favorite, 'Strawberry Roan.'

Her most favorite thing – traveling coast to coast (sometimes an expert at getting lost – only late for one wedding!) plus Alaska and Hawaii to be with kids and grandkids.

When life changed course, Pat earned her MSU Nursing degree at age 55, working first at the Mayo Clinic for 11 years, then back to 'God's Country' and Billings Clinic, retiring 'too soon' at 78.

Pat was preceded in death by her one true love, Charlie Oja, her precious daughter, Linda Oja, her beloved Gram and 'Honey' Mansfield, mother Nan Triplett, father Laurence McAllister, stepdad Si Triplett, sisters Margie Meyer and Ruth Maki.

Pat is survived by eight children: Julie (Bill) Coate of Bozeman, MT; Levi (Betty Jo) Oja of Valleyford, WA; Joni Oja of Lewistown, MT; Wes (Barb) Oja and Karen (Mark) Thomas of Billings, MT; Donna (Nick) Mathias of Daniel Island, SC; Jim (Stephanie) Oja of Anchorage, AK; and Kelly Oja of Caledonia, WI; nineteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; siblings LeNore Sullivan, Dorothy Anseth, Kathy Leach, and Charlie Triplett; her uncle Bob McAllister of Baltimore, MD; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Pat did not want a funeral service, so in lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Adult Resource Alliance Volunteer Rides Program at 1505 Avenue D, Billings, MT 59102. This program provides transportation to and from appointments, social events, and shopping for non-driving adults, age 60+. Hopefully, their drivers are as much fun as Pat – getting 'lost' en route as Pat was prone to do, if for no other reason than to 'enjoy the scenery!'

To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com