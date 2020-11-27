Patricia A. Donahue

1939-2020

Patricia Donahue passed away peacefully on Sept. 27, 2020 in Post Falls, Idaho. She had moved from Beverly Hills, California to Coeur d' Alene, Idaho with her husband Hal in 2014. Pat was a resident of Beverly Hills for many years, where she was an active member of the Church of the Good Shepherd. She was a beauty always and became known for her exceptional style, including her iconic red glasses. While in Beverly Hills, Pat met John Forsythe of Dynasty fame. When John saw Patricia, the first word he said was 'Wow!'

Pat was born in Havre, Montana to William and Ann Johnson. She attended school in Glendive, Montana where she was a cheerleader in high school before becoming Miss Eastern Montana and Rodeo Queen. Pat attended Marquette University where she majored in Journalism. She married Hal Donahue in 1959 and lived in Missoula, Montana. Upon Hal's graduation, they resided in California where they lived for 48 years while raising 6 children.

Pat would go on to work in the world of finance at a stock brokerage firm in Beverly Hills before becoming the Creative Director at Terra Cotta in Brentwood. Her outstanding window designs would rival any cosmopolitan store. Pat was the essence of beauty in how she dressed and presented herself to the world.

Pat was an exceptional hostess and gourmet cook. Her warm and generous spirit was evident at all gatherings. She always made her children's birthdays extra-special and would indulge them with their favorite birthday dinners and lunchtime stories.

Pat was an avid reader and her day was never complete without finishing the New York Times crossword puzzle.

Patricia is survived by her husband Hal, and their children: Timothy, Michael, Jonathan, Christopher, and Jill, along with nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her daughter Jody, parents, Ann and William Johnson and brothers, Joseph and Lance Johnson.

Pat is also survived by her siblings, Kimberly Brown (Billings, Montana), Deborah Parsons (Los Angeles, California) and Tracy Miranda (Billings, Montana).

We believe she is soaring with the angels preparing Heaven for our arrival where she will host us once again around her beautiful table.

A private memorial will be held next summer at the family chapel, St. Ann's, in Holy Cross Cemetery in Billings.