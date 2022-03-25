Patricia Jean Helgeson Glenn

August 30, 1934 – March 4, 2022

Patricia (Pat) Helgeson Glenn, beloved wife and mother, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022. Her life was filled with her faith and her love and care for her family, always. Her second passion in life was gift giving to her family and friends, each and every one given with her true love and a special meaning. Her beautiful personality and humor had no limits. She will be so greatly missed by her family and friends and will always live in their hearts.

Pat was born August 30, 1934 in Billings to Clare and Dolores Clark. After moving frequently with her parents as her father's work with the road department and both her parents' work as talented musicians required travel, Pat graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1952. While Pat was a talented musician herself, she also went to work for Carter Oil Company where she met Bernard (Benny) Helgeson. Pat and Benny were married July 19, 1957 and remained happily so until Benny's death in 1999. Pat was blessed again with happiness when she married Gerald (Jerry) Glenn in Billings on June 24, 2005. They enjoyed love, family and their retirement together, with many a fun weekend on drives in Jerry's Corvette, listening to the music of Elvis Presley and visiting the small, welcoming towns in Montana where they made so many friends along the way.

Survivors include Pat's loving husband, Jerry, her beloved children: daughters, Diane and husband Alan Banks, Melanie and husband Carlos Briceno, Paige and husband Todd Weber and son, Kray and wife Christina Glenn. Pat is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her best friend, Wayne Hysjulien. Pat was preceded in death by her beloved son, Mark Helgeson.

Burial has taken place at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Michelotti-Sawyers having charge of arrangements. A Celebration of Life is planned for this summer. I Love You Pat. I Love You Mom. We Miss You. But we are so thankful you are happy and healthy now and have completed your journey to be with our Lord. Wherever we go (all our favorite places that we love!), we take you with us in our hearts.