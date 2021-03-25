Patricia Ann Hilderman

Patricia Ann Hilderman, 83, of Albuquerque, NM and formerly of Billings, Montana passed away on March 16, 2021 at Morningstar Senior Living. She was born on August 30, 1937 in Red Lodge, Montana as the only child of Frank and Sime (Ahola) Frankovic. They moved to Billings where Patricia attended school and graduated from Senior High.

She met and married LeRoy Lantz and raised three children, Marcia, Mark and Greg. Rumors of a fourth child, Gary, were unfounded but provided a good laugh for those of us in the know. After living in Libby, Missoula, and Butte the family settled in Billings. Patricia and LeRoy later divorced and she worked at a number of jobs in Billings including a lengthy career at Pierce Packing in the payroll department. During this time, she met and married Harold Hilderman.

Pat and Harold loved to go camping and fishing and their travels took them across the Western United States where they enjoyed the great outdoors and made many new friends. Patricia said on several occasions that people who need people are the luckiest people in the world. As such, she always enjoyed her visits with family and friends whether at home on the backyard patio or traveling across the country.

Following Harold's passing in 2007, Patricia stayed in Billings until 2013, when she moved to the Palomas Landing Retirement community in Albuquerque, to be closer to son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Jacque Lantz. She made many new friends and explored several of the local casinos…usually to her benefit! Unfortunately, her health declined and she moved into Morningstar Senior Living for the last few months of her life. While not the primary cause of death, Mom, like so many others, was negatively impacted by the isolation created by the coronavirus which further complicated her health.

Patricia is survived by daughter Marcia (Dick) Larson of Eatonville, WA; son Mark (Cheri) Lantz of Bend, OR; son Greg Lantz of Albuquerque, NM, Stepson Paul (Sandi) Hilderman of Jefferson City, MT. Grandchildren, Jason Patke of Eatonville WA, Eric (Liz) Lantz of Portland, OR; Sarah Lantz of Albuquerque NM; and Katie Lantz of Marysville, WA; Jessica Ulledahl of Vancouver, WA; Josh Ulledahl of Redmond, OR; Laura of Jefferson City, MT. and eight Great - grandchildren. She is also survived by many friends in Montana and beyond. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, daughter - in-law Jacque Lantz and granddaughter, Shawna Patke.

Per her final wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no service at this time. Her ashes will be interred later this summer next to her parents' graves in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings, MT, at which time we will celebrate a life well-lived. If you desire, memorials may be made to any charity or organization of your choice.