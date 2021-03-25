Menu
Patricia Ann Hilderman
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021

Patricia Ann Hilderman

Patricia Ann Hilderman, 83, of Albuquerque, NM and formerly of Billings, Montana passed away on March 16, 2021 at Morningstar Senior Living. She was born on August 30, 1937 in Red Lodge, Montana as the only child of Frank and Sime (Ahola) Frankovic. They moved to Billings where Patricia attended school and graduated from Senior High.

She met and married LeRoy Lantz and raised three children, Marcia, Mark and Greg. Rumors of a fourth child, Gary, were unfounded but provided a good laugh for those of us in the know. After living in Libby, Missoula, and Butte the family settled in Billings. Patricia and LeRoy later divorced and she worked at a number of jobs in Billings including a lengthy career at Pierce Packing in the payroll department. During this time, she met and married Harold Hilderman.

Pat and Harold loved to go camping and fishing and their travels took them across the Western United States where they enjoyed the great outdoors and made many new friends. Patricia said on several occasions that people who need people are the luckiest people in the world. As such, she always enjoyed her visits with family and friends whether at home on the backyard patio or traveling across the country.

Following Harold's passing in 2007, Patricia stayed in Billings until 2013, when she moved to the Palomas Landing Retirement community in Albuquerque, to be closer to son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Jacque Lantz. She made many new friends and explored several of the local casinos…usually to her benefit! Unfortunately, her health declined and she moved into Morningstar Senior Living for the last few months of her life. While not the primary cause of death, Mom, like so many others, was negatively impacted by the isolation created by the coronavirus which further complicated her health.

Patricia is survived by daughter Marcia (Dick) Larson of Eatonville, WA; son Mark (Cheri) Lantz of Bend, OR; son Greg Lantz of Albuquerque, NM, Stepson Paul (Sandi) Hilderman of Jefferson City, MT. Grandchildren, Jason Patke of Eatonville WA, Eric (Liz) Lantz of Portland, OR; Sarah Lantz of Albuquerque NM; and Katie Lantz of Marysville, WA; Jessica Ulledahl of Vancouver, WA; Josh Ulledahl of Redmond, OR; Laura of Jefferson City, MT. and eight Great - grandchildren. She is also survived by many friends in Montana and beyond. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, daughter - in-law Jacque Lantz and granddaughter, Shawna Patke.

Per her final wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no service at this time. Her ashes will be interred later this summer next to her parents' graves in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings, MT, at which time we will celebrate a life well-lived. If you desire, memorials may be made to any charity or organization of your choice.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 25, 2021.
I just found out today 4-14-21 from my son in Billings, Derek, that your Mom passed away March 16. I´m so sorry to hear of her passing. I wished I had talked to her one more time. I was so close to her but did not know she was sick. Please call me Mark, Greg or Marcia at 360-751-6685. I would love to visit with you. I couldn´t believe she is gone but know she had fun always playing at the casinos. Before Don passed in February 2019 and we lived in Billings we use to get together often for dinner or picnics. We played cards with Harold and Pat many times. I will miss her humor and wit. My condolences to all your families. With much sympathy, a dear friend, Linda Gerdes
Linda Gerdes
April 14, 2021
Michael, I don´t know if you will see this, but thank you for your kind words. Unfortunately, we don´t have any sort of address book for mom. There are friends and family I would like to notify but just don´t have the contact info. I´m glad you saw the obituary and shared your memories.
Mark
March 28, 2021
Marcia, Mark and Greg: I was saddened to read of the passing of your mother, and I'm reaching out to extend my sympathies to each of you at this difficult time. Although we're all scattered across the West, and seem to have lost touch over the years, I have many fond memories of family get togethers with you folks: July 4th BBQs, ice skating at Athletic Field (and warming up with hot chocolate at Frank & Simi's), and the many trips to Red Lodge for picnics and fishing. Patricia was like a sister to my mom, and I think they shared that special bond of being an only child. Your mother was a special person - always positive and outgoing and drawing everyone into the conversation. She will be missed.
Michael B
March 26, 2021
