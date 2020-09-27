Patricia Jean "Patsy" Southern

Patricia (Patsy) Jean (Balich) Southern, age 87, passed away peacefully in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday, September 19th, 2020, surrounded by her loving son Mark and his wife, Trina. She was born April 18th, 1933, in Roundup, Montana, to Eli and Ella 'Alice' (Strahinic) Balich, who emigrated from Yugoslavia. The youngest child of twelve children, Patricia's birth was unique because she was the only sibling born in a hospital. Her birth announcement made headlines in the local newspaper when the family home burned down the same night she was born. She graduated in 1953 from Eastern Montana College (MSUB) with a teaching degree. While in college, she met and married Robert Southern on December 31st, 1953. Together, Patricia and Robert taught elementary school in many cities and towns throughout Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. Patricia loved her family and faith deeply. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed gardening, traveling, garage sales, reading, but most of all spending time with family and friends.

One of Patricia's favorite childhood memories was about her father. When Patricia was about ten years old, she was intensely reading a novel when her father asked her to fill the coal bucket. Without looking up from the pages, Patricia picked up the bucket and continued reading while walking to and from the coal shed. Upon her return, her father peered into the bucket only to find one piece of coal. Her father exclaimed in a thick Yugoslavian accent, "I could eat this much coal myself." Without looking up from her book, Patricia flatly replied, "Why don't you?" Her father's face turned red, and the chase was on, with Patricia subsequently spending much of the evening on top of the chicken coop safely out of reach.

Patricia is survived by Robert, her devoted husband of 67 years, and her three children; Dawn Doyle, David (Camille) Southern, and Mark (Trina) Southern. She also left behind seven grandchildren; Chris (Jamie) Swenson, Chessa Swenson, Annah Smith, Shane Southern, Kurt Southern, Kate Southern, and Molly (Josh) Caskey. And three great-grandchildren; Tyannah Swenson, Caton Buckner, and Cooper Caskey and so many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Eli and Ella Balich, brothers and sisters; Nickolas Balich, Mary Sexton, Eli Balich Jr., Max Balich, Paul Balich, Helen Sexton, Annie Thayre, Donna Westbury, Margaret "Boots" Ellman, Angie Henry, and George Balich.

A kinder person you will not meet, and Patricia will be deeply missed by all those who had the honor of knowing and loving her. Laku Noc' (Good Night)!

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.