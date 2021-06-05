Patricia Coe Clark McFadden

Patricia Coe Clark McFadden passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at the age of 73. Patricia Lee Coe was born to Obia and Evelyn (Dietz) Coe on March 17, 1948, in Billings. She grew up and went to school in Laurel, and graduated from Laurel High School in 1966. She also attended Billings Business College.

Patty met her first husband, Eugene Clark, while she was working at the Owl Cafe in Laurel. They were married on Aug. 17, 1968, in Laurel, at St. John's Lutheran Church. They had two children together before Gene was tragically killed in a skydiving accident on July 4, 1970, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Patty moved back to Billings following this loss, where she went on to raise her two children as a single mother. Patty worked in the retail and restaurant industries while raising her children. On May 11, 1991, Patty married Richard McFadden in Billings, at Pioneer Park. They had one child together. Patty was very talented and was an avid crafter who loved to bake and decorate cakes as well as crochet and do leather work. She started promoting craft shows in the late 1990s and continued doing that until 2019.

Patty was preceded in death by her first husband, Gene Clark; her parents, Obia and Evelyn Coe; and a brother, Gary Allen Coe. She is survived by her husband, Richard; her sister, Cathy Coe of Billings; a brother, Jim (Cynthia) Coe of Shepherd; and their two daughters, Shannon Coe of Shepherd and Deirdre Coe (Taylor Johnson) of Spokane Valley, Washington. She is also survived by her three children, Gary Clark of Billings, Angi (Kevin) Iffland of Shepherd and Sarah Jacobsen of Billings. Patty is also survived by her six grandchildren, Keena Iffland of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Zach (Amanda) Iffland of Billings, Noah, Jasper, Amariyah and Arkyn Jacobsen of Billings.

Services will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, June 7, at Michelotti Sawyers, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings. She will be laid to rest afterwards at Mountview Cemetery. A reception will follow at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 St. John's Ave.

