Patricia "Patti" Anne (Conner) Morledge

Patricia "Patti" Anne (Conner) Morledge died on October 7, 2021, at the age of 93, from complications related to colon cancer. She was born in November of 1927 to Cloyd and Pearl Conner in Portland, Oregon. When Patti was six years old, the family moved to Livingston, where her father served as a Congregational minister. In junior high, Patti moved with her parents to Billings. Upon the completion of numerous moves to further her husband Charlie's medical education, Patti returned to Billings and would remain there for the rest of her days.

As a junior at Billings Senior High School, Patti met her future husband, Charles Morledge. After high school graduation, Patti attended Pacific University and then continued her education at Eastern Montana College. She later attended George Washington University and ultimately received an honorary doctorate (Doctor of Humane Letters) from Rocky Mountain College.

In December of 1947, Patti and Charlie were married. They began married life in Boulder, Colorado. Charlie's acceptance into the George Washington University School of Medicine prompted their move to Washington, DC. While in the nation's capitol, their twin daughters Marilyn and Bonne were born.

After Charlie completed his residency in ophthalmology they returned to Billings to begin Charlie's medical practice and to raise their daughters. Patti became involved in the community through PEO, Junior League of Billings, PTA, the Yellowstone Medical Auxiliary and Rocky Mountain College National Advisory Council. Her real passion was decorating and "beautifying" everything she touched, especially her home and Rocky Mountain College. She will be remembered by those who knew her as both elegant and classy. Her lifetime charitable pursuits within the Billings Community and Rocky were nothing short of legendary. Many family and friends possess gifts and treasures bestowed upon them by Patti.

In the early '70s, Patti and Charlie accepted the legal guardianship of their 6-year-old nephew, Scott Morledge Hampton, upon the untimely death of his parents. Although they had recently become "empty nesters," Patti and Charlie raised and adopted Scott as their own, acquiring an adoring son in the process. Scott and Patti bonded instantly and they remained close - boasting that they had enjoyed over 700 meals together after the passing of Charlie in 2007.

More than anything else, Patti's greatest joy was being a full-time homemaker and mom to Marilyn, Bonne and Scott. Nothing pleased her more than being with her children.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Cloyd and Pearl Conner; husband Charlie; infant daughter Robin; sisters-in-law Polly (Scott's mother) and Betty Lu; brothers-in-law John, Roy and David. Five months after Patti's death, her brother Stuart Conner passed away. She is survived by her children, Bonne (Tom) Morscheck, Marilyn (Jim) Kohles and Scott (Diane) Morledge-Hampton of Billings; grandchildren Heidi (Michael) Mattie, Lisa (Patrick) Chapel, Luke (Jamie) Morscheck, Jimmy (Lindsay) Kohles, Jack (Whitney) Kohles, Sara (Tim) Denty, Ben Morledge-Hampton, Charles Morledge-Hampton, Nick Morledge-Hampton, Abbie Morledge-Hampton and great-grandchildren Trystin, Lilah, Hannah, Boone, Eben, Arie, Theo, Molly, Asher, Conner, Beau, Walter, Leena and Charlotte; brother-in-law Tom; sisters-in-law Lynn, Vivian, Virginia (Davis) and Susan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held for Patti at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at First Presbyterian Church, 2410 13th St. West, followed by a reception at Prescott Hall on the Rocky Mountain College Campus. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook at fpcbillings.org.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rocky Mountain College, First Presbyterian Church, Community Leadership & Development (CLDI), Riverstone Hospice or a charity of your choice.

We would like to thank her caregivers Evelyn and Bill Defferding for all the loving care they provided for Patti over the past four years, Dr. Neil Sorensen and nurses Kathy and Cindy, and the staff with RiverStone Hospice.