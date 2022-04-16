Patricia Hope Witt Torgerson

SPOKANE, WA - An informal memorial gathering was held in Spokane, WA on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 4:30 to 7:30 at the Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church (4102 S. Crestline). The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Pella Lutheran Church (418 W. Main) in Sidney, Montana, with a short graveside service to follow at the Lambert Community Cemetery under the care of Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT. The reception at Lambert's Fox Lake Community Center (200 W. Main) will start at noon. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Patricia Hope Witt Torgerson was born to Ethel and Peter Witt on July 8, 1938 in Minot, North Dakota. She graduated in 1956 and attended Minot State College, receiving her teaching certificate. She moved to Sidney, Montana, for her first teaching job, where she met and married Ken Torgerson of Lambert, Montana. Pat taught in both the Sidney and Lambert School Districts for a total of 40 years. She retired from Lambert in 2002 after having taught three different grade levels: first, second, and sixth. She loved teaching. Pat was active in the local Lambert community, in her church community, and in farm politics through her activities in Women Involved in Farm Economics (WIFE). For community projects, she was involved in Lambert's Fox Lake Community Center, the Lambert Historical Society that runs both the Museum and its store, the Lambert Park, the annual Farmers Union Harvest Dinners, various school events, and events for Lambert's 4th of July celebrations. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church, where, in addition to regular church activities, such as being a Sunday School teacher or organizing and leading Vacation Bible School in the summers, she made over a hundred quilts (often with her sister-in-law Ardys Torgerson) to be given to World Vision or to other mission groups. Pat also made several hundred dresses for "Dresses for Africa."

Pat was an active member of WIFE for over 40 years, roughly from 1977 to 2018. In addition to being involved at the local level, she was the President for the Montana State WIFE organization from 2004-2006 and the WIFE lobbyist in Helena, Montana for two years. She also wrote the column "Transportation Report" for the National WIFE newsletter WIFEline from 2012 to 2015. In October 1977, she spearheaded a WIFE Ethanol Convoy from Lewistown, Montana, to Washington, D.C., with farmers from Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska and other farming states joining the convoy in route. The convoy participants met with and lobbied the various Senators and Representatives on Capitol Hill from the 50 states. To make this vision happen, Pat and Ken built a still on the farm to distill the ethanol, which required them to "bond" the family farm as insurance that they were not making alcohol for illegal distribution. For a dozen years, she organized the WIFE fundraiser that involved creating a calendar with selected artwork on agricultural-related themes from children throughout the state. Thanks to this particular WIFE project, she worked with hundreds of teachers, children, families, and businesses throughout Montana.

Early in retirement, she got involved with the National Park Service's Trails & Rails Amtrak project. On the Amtrak train from Williston, North Dakota to Shelby, Montana, dressed up as Mrs. William Clark, Pat would regale the train passengers with stories of "her husband" and his partner Meriwether Lewis on their famous 8000-mile expedition west. She would include historical facts about Sacagawea, York, and Seaman the Newfoundland dog. Later in retirement, she convinced Ken they needed "an adventure" in the sunshine of Arizona. They wintered in the Springfield Community in Chandler, Arizona, for ten winters.

Pat had many hobbies. She loved her horses and trail rides. She loved camping, boating, waterskiing. She loved books, puzzles, movies, and theater. She loved antiques, especially family antiques. She loved cats and kittens. She loved playing cards and Rummikub. She loved hearing and telling jokes. She loved to connect with all people from whatever background. She loved to laugh. She loved her grandkids.

Pat Torgerson died on Friday, April 1, 2022, in their Spokane condo, with seven members of her loving family present. Several friends were also there to help her make this transition. Pat is preceded in death by her father and mother, Peter and Ethel Witt, and by her sister Joyce Hendrickson (Vern). Family members who survive her include her sister Shirley Witt, her husband Ken, her daughter Beth (Bob Steinauer), her son Lewis (Teresa), and four grandchildren: Grant (Emily), Randi, Kendra, and Nicole.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Pat's honor to Lambert's Fox Lake Community Center or to the Lambert Historical Society (addresses for both: 200 W. Main, Lambert, MT 59243), or to UNICEF (online at https://www.unicef.usa.org or 125 Maiden Lane, New York, NY 10038).