Patrick Mark Hermanson

Patrick Mark Hermanson, 69, of Thornton, Colorado passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family and friends after fighting a valiant two and a half year battle with cancer.

Pat was born in Prescott, Wisconsin on March 15, 1951, the third of four children born to Roger and Jeanne Hermanson. He was a member of the class of 1969 at Prescott High School where he excelled in athletics. He went on to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, graduating in 1973. Pat's C-3 classmates were his brothers and lifelong friends. He married Karen the same year, and served in active duty for seven years. Pat and Karen were blessed with three children, and after being stationed in Germany, Texas, and California, Pat began a long career in hospital administration first in Billings, Montana and later in Pocatello, Idaho. After working closely with doctors in hospital settings for many years, he earned the title for himself – receiving his PhD in Healthcare Administration in 2012. He then went on to teach at Idaho State University.

Pat enjoyed golfing, fly fishing, and traveling with Karen. Pat's military service, both active duty and in the Montana Army National Guard was full of many decorations and honors. He served in combat during the Desert Storm conflict, leading his Public Affairs Detachment right up to the front lines in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. He retired in 2001 with the rank of Colonel. He is remembered for his quiet and consistent generosity. Pat dedicated of his time, talent, and treasure to many organizations and causes throughout his life, such as the Knights of Columbus, and the Bodhi Battalion which provides essential resources, housing, and mental health support to veterans.

Pat is survived by his beloved wife, Karen of Thornton, CO; sons Roger (Jasey) Hermanson of Billings, MT, and Adam (Nicole) Hermanson of Arvada, CO; daughter Nellie (Adam) Link of Arvada, CO; grandchildren Patrick (12) and Matthew (11) Hermanson and Benson (13) and Shaylee (12) Leavitt of Billings, MT; grandchildren Emma (19), Catherine (17), Sarah (14), George (11), Felicity (10), and Benjamin (6) Hermanson of Arvada, CO; mother Jeanne Hermanson of Hastings, MN; sister Anne (Don) Piehl of Hastings, MN; brothers Pete Hermanson of Hastings, MN and John Hermanson of Goodyear, AZ. Pat is preceded in death by his father, Roger Hermanson.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Northland, CO on Sept. 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO. Visitation or vigil arrangements are pending. Final details will be available through Pat's Caring Bridge site.

Those wishing to attend services are asked to contact the family to coordinate attendance due to limited capacity.

Pat has requested that any memorials be directed to the following organizations:

The Bodhi Battalion

https://www.bodhibattalion.org/donations

or - PO Box 906, Brookfield, CO 90038

The American Cancer Society

https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html

The Hermanson family is very grateful for all the support, love and prayers of family and friends throughout Pat's journey.