Patrick 'Pat' Michael Weber

Patrick 'Pat' Michael Weber passed away on Saturday, March 6 2021, with his wife and sister by his side. Pat was a much loved husband, brother and uncle.

Pat was born in 1959 in Glendive, Montana to Vern and Gertrude Weber and joined their four children Joe, Jerry and Kay, (who predecease him), and Karen. He grew up and graduated from high school in Glendive where he met his high school sweetheart and wife, Janet Smith. Pat and Janet would have celebrated their forty-year wedding anniversary in August 2021.

Pat will be remembered for his genuine love of the outdoors. He spent countless hours over his lifetime hunting and fishing in Montana and inspired family and friends to do the same. Before his passing, he was blessed to have the opportunity to go salmon fishing in Alaska and hunting in Africa with Janet. Both were dream trips for them. Pat's fondest memories were hunting, fishing and boating trips with his nephews, nieces, and great-nieces and nephews. He could always be counted on for a good prank and lots of teasing.

Pat was a bright man with a strong work ethic. He began his career with United Parcel Service as a baggage handler and in the accounting department while attending Eastern Montana College. After receiving his accounting degree, Pat and Janet moved to Colorado where he continued working his way up in the UPS Finance Department. In 1999, Pat accepted a job at the City of Billings as a senior administrative analyst in the Public Works Department. Thereafter, he served as controller and then Finance Manager in the Finance and Administrative Services Department before accepting the position of Director of Financial Services. Pat retired in 2017. He was always grateful for his friends and colleagues at the City and UPS.

Pat's family would like to thank St. Vincent Hospital's staff and Dr. Joseph Apostol for their compassionate care of Pat and his family during this difficult time.

Memorial Service Friday, March 12, 2021, 11 a.m. St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane. Burial Dawson County Cemetery, Glendive, Saturday, March 13, 2021, 1 p.m.