Patrick Michael "Pat" Weber
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021

Patrick 'Pat' Michael Weber

Patrick 'Pat' Michael Weber passed away on Saturday, March 6 2021, with his wife and sister by his side. Pat was a much loved husband, brother and uncle.

Pat was born in 1959 in Glendive, Montana to Vern and Gertrude Weber and joined their four children Joe, Jerry and Kay, (who predecease him), and Karen. He grew up and graduated from high school in Glendive where he met his high school sweetheart and wife, Janet Smith. Pat and Janet would have celebrated their forty-year wedding anniversary in August 2021.

Pat will be remembered for his genuine love of the outdoors. He spent countless hours over his lifetime hunting and fishing in Montana and inspired family and friends to do the same. Before his passing, he was blessed to have the opportunity to go salmon fishing in Alaska and hunting in Africa with Janet. Both were dream trips for them. Pat's fondest memories were hunting, fishing and boating trips with his nephews, nieces, and great-nieces and nephews. He could always be counted on for a good prank and lots of teasing.

Pat was a bright man with a strong work ethic. He began his career with United Parcel Service as a baggage handler and in the accounting department while attending Eastern Montana College. After receiving his accounting degree, Pat and Janet moved to Colorado where he continued working his way up in the UPS Finance Department. In 1999, Pat accepted a job at the City of Billings as a senior administrative analyst in the Public Works Department. Thereafter, he served as controller and then Finance Manager in the Finance and Administrative Services Department before accepting the position of Director of Financial Services. Pat retired in 2017. He was always grateful for his friends and colleagues at the City and UPS.

Pat's family would like to thank St. Vincent Hospital's staff and Dr. Joseph Apostol for their compassionate care of Pat and his family during this difficult time.

Memorial Service Friday, March 12, 2021, 11 a.m. St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane. Burial Dawson County Cemetery, Glendive, Saturday, March 13, 2021, 1 p.m.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Bernard's Catholic Church
226 Wicks Lane, MT
Mar
13
Burial
1:00p.m.
Dawson County Cemetery
Glendive, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It's hard to believe it's been a year. My heartfelt sympathies to Janet and ALL the family on the loss of Pat.
Rick W
March 4, 2022
Pat was a great friend! I will forever cherish the time he spent, keeping me company, at work! His zucchini bread was out of this world!! He will be greatly missed! I am very thankful I was able to call him my friend! He ADORED you Janet! You were his ENTIRE world! I am FOREVER here for you!!
Terri Allen
March 12, 2021
Dear Janet and family - I am so sorry to hear about Pat. Losing a loved one is the hardest thing to walk through. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this very difficult time.
Marcia Knight
March 11, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Pats passing. We were good friends in Glendive with a strong connection in cars, especially `67 Chevelles. Pat was a good man we´ve had some nice visits on occasion, Thoughts and prayers to you all, Pat will be missed by many. God Bless
Bruce Miller
March 11, 2021
Janet, Our deepest and most sincere condolences. Praying for you, your friends, and family!
John Sullivan
March 10, 2021
Pat was a Classmate of mine. I'm so sorry for your loss!
Becky (Chouinard) Tipton
March 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I knew Pat from UPS. He always had a smile on his face. A great person!
Karen Heffner
March 10, 2021
Janet; I am still shell-shocked. My prayers go out to you and the family.
Rick Williams
March 10, 2021
We are so sorry Janet. If there is anything I can do to help you please call me, 861-9159. Our thoughts and prayers to all of you Not sure I can make it to the service, trying to change an appointment.
Larry and Sandy Oium
March 10, 2021
