Such wonderful memories of times together. How are you all. I do see evidence of your lives occasionally. Always glad to hear. Paul was one of my favorites. Such a nice man.
Marilyn Foss
April 13, 2021
Dear Amestoy Family,
I was saddened to hear of Paul's passing. I did not know him well personally but because of the many stories that I have heard from Gary and Gene I had a very good insight that he was a very good Man and Father.
What a great life to be raised on the Eastern planes of Montana and to have lived nearly a 100 years, what changes he was able to see over the decades.
These passings are difficult and it is hard to let go but, we are all here for only a little while.
My deepest condolences to all the family but, especially Gene. God Bless and stay healthy and well.
Respectfully yours,
John and Sharon Tripp