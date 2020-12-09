Dear Amestoy Family, I was saddened to hear of Paul's passing. I did not know him well personally but because of the many stories that I have heard from Gary and Gene I had a very good insight that he was a very good Man and Father. What a great life to be raised on the Eastern planes of Montana and to have lived nearly a 100 years, what changes he was able to see over the decades. These passings are difficult and it is hard to let go but, we are all here for only a little while. My deepest condolences to all the family but, especially Gene. God Bless and stay healthy and well. Respectfully yours, John and Sharon Tripp

John L Tripp DDS December 10, 2020