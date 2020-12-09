Menu
Paul Pierre Amestoy
FUNERAL HOME
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home - Sidney
315 2nd St. NW
Sidney, MT

Paul Pierre Amestoy

Paul Pierre Amestoy, 98, of Lambert, MT, passed away in Miles City, MT on Nov. 27, 2020. www.fulkersons.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Such wonderful memories of times together. How are you all. I do see evidence of your lives occasionally. Always glad to hear. Paul was one of my favorites. Such a nice man.
Marilyn Foss
April 13, 2021
Dear Amestoy Family, I was saddened to hear of Paul's passing. I did not know him well personally but because of the many stories that I have heard from Gary and Gene I had a very good insight that he was a very good Man and Father. What a great life to be raised on the Eastern planes of Montana and to have lived nearly a 100 years, what changes he was able to see over the decades. These passings are difficult and it is hard to let go but, we are all here for only a little while. My deepest condolences to all the family but, especially Gene. God Bless and stay healthy and well. Respectfully yours, John and Sharon Tripp
John L Tripp DDS
December 10, 2020
