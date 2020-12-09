Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul W. Bronson
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

Paul W. Bronson

Paul W. Bronson passed away at home on Dec. 4, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Paul was born on Oct. 19, 1943 in Butte, MT. He served in the Air Force, worked in the Butte mining industry, owned a ranch in Charlo, MT, and finished his career working for Montana Dept. of Transportation in Billings, MT. Paul leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Linda, and two children, Jon and Karin. Services for Paul will be delayed until such time as it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to your local food bank in Paul's honor. To read Paul's full obituary, and for future details of a service, please visit https://www.duggandolanmortuary.com/obits


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Best Friend Ever!
Ray Brander
December 1, 2021
Linda and family,
So sorry to hear about Paul and please accept my sympathy for your loss.
John Trewhella
Friend
December 11, 2020
Linda and family,
Sorry to hear about Paul’s passing. Along with being “one of my guys” who went on to become Maintenance Chiefs, I also considered Paul a true friend.

Rusty Wrigg
Rusty Wrigg
Coworker
December 11, 2020
Paul was such a good friend, we had many exciting times in hunting camp, of course all time spent with Paul was a good time! So many good memories, going to miss him, 45 years he was in my life, now, in my heart forever.
Ray Brander
Friend
December 7, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results