Paul Howard

Our precious son Paul died Tuesday night. He was 29. His too short life was an incredible gift to us.

Paul was a marvelous musician. He started his first garage band literally in our garage, then moved the band practices to a more accommodating venue: our living room. For something like 4 years, visitors to our home may have been surprised to find a couple of big amps behind the living room couch and sometimes even a full drum set in the corner. We loved it.

Paul wrote lyrics and developed melodies with his friends in the band. Paul was a self-taught mandolin player, starting with his grandmother's mandolin and moving on to an impressive collection of both electronic and acoustic mandolins. He was the lead singer of bands, playing licks on his mandolin as he sang. His bands played the Pub Station, the Railyard, Yellowstone Brewing and other venues. Paul was an introvert and very shy, but on stage he was confident and brave. Paul's bands included We Three Bears and The Morning Static. You can listen to Paul and his bandmates in The Morning Static on YouTube and Spotify.

Paul worked for over a decade at Enzo's Restaurant. Years before he started working there, when he was a little boy, Paul played soccer with the namesake of the Restaurant. Paul loved the food, loved the staff, greatly respected James Honaker, the long-time owner of the restaurant, and enjoyed serving customers (most of them).

The best measure of a life well-lived is the number of sustained friendships one has acquired on one's journey. Paul had good friends, friendships that sustained both he and his friends. Paul's friendships included one young man he met on the playground in 4th grade. Standing apart from the other kids at recess on the playground, Justin was utterly different in a funny yellow coat and utterly alone that day. Paul thought it was ok that this kid was different and introduced himself. They were good friends to the day Paul died.

Friendships begin between strangers. Paul's act of kindness on the playground so long ago was a defining characteristic. Paul was kind. Small acts of kindness are the soil in which friendship grows – our community grows. Paul is no longer in this world. He cannot continue to provide those small acts of kindness so necessary to make the world around us a better place. That leaves a kindness deficit, if you will. That emptiness must be filled.

You can help. Paul would be honored if just once you buy the burger of the person behind you in the drive-up lane of McDonalds – or let somebody with a couple of items at Costco cut in front of your full cart in the checkout lane. A small act of kindness between strangers. Who knows where that might lead?

Paul is survived by his incredibly proud parents, Corbin Howard and Joyce Davis, his incredibly proud sisters Anna and Nora, sis-in-law Sara, delightful nephew Max, dear friends Justin, Jordan, Annie, Simon and so many other friends and extended family members who loved him.