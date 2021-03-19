Menu
Paul Howard
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT

Paul Howard

Our precious son Paul died Tuesday night. He was 29. His too short life was an incredible gift to us.

Paul was a marvelous musician. He started his first garage band literally in our garage, then moved the band practices to a more accommodating venue: our living room. For something like 4 years, visitors to our home may have been surprised to find a couple of big amps behind the living room couch and sometimes even a full drum set in the corner. We loved it.

Paul wrote lyrics and developed melodies with his friends in the band. Paul was a self-taught mandolin player, starting with his grandmother's mandolin and moving on to an impressive collection of both electronic and acoustic mandolins. He was the lead singer of bands, playing licks on his mandolin as he sang. His bands played the Pub Station, the Railyard, Yellowstone Brewing and other venues. Paul was an introvert and very shy, but on stage he was confident and brave. Paul's bands included We Three Bears and The Morning Static. You can listen to Paul and his bandmates in The Morning Static on YouTube and Spotify.

Paul worked for over a decade at Enzo's Restaurant. Years before he started working there, when he was a little boy, Paul played soccer with the namesake of the Restaurant. Paul loved the food, loved the staff, greatly respected James Honaker, the long-time owner of the restaurant, and enjoyed serving customers (most of them).

The best measure of a life well-lived is the number of sustained friendships one has acquired on one's journey. Paul had good friends, friendships that sustained both he and his friends. Paul's friendships included one young man he met on the playground in 4th grade. Standing apart from the other kids at recess on the playground, Justin was utterly different in a funny yellow coat and utterly alone that day. Paul thought it was ok that this kid was different and introduced himself. They were good friends to the day Paul died.

Friendships begin between strangers. Paul's act of kindness on the playground so long ago was a defining characteristic. Paul was kind. Small acts of kindness are the soil in which friendship grows – our community grows. Paul is no longer in this world. He cannot continue to provide those small acts of kindness so necessary to make the world around us a better place. That leaves a kindness deficit, if you will. That emptiness must be filled.

You can help. Paul would be honored if just once you buy the burger of the person behind you in the drive-up lane of McDonalds – or let somebody with a couple of items at Costco cut in front of your full cart in the checkout lane. A small act of kindness between strangers. Who knows where that might lead?

Paul is survived by his incredibly proud parents, Corbin Howard and Joyce Davis, his incredibly proud sisters Anna and Nora, sis-in-law Sara, delightful nephew Max, dear friends Justin, Jordan, Annie, Simon and so many other friends and extended family members who loved him.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 19, 2021.
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I didn't know your son but I know we would have been friends , I have paid for someones bill at McDonalds ..what a wonderful young man
dorothy Hanson
April 5, 2021
Just heart-breaking
Henry and Susan Peterson
March 25, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss! Love to your family and Paul's friends.
Cathy Stevens
March 23, 2021
What an amazing soul. We all have lost so much talent and soul. His awesome Momma has lost the most. The Anderson family is grieving for you all and our special friend Paul. His voice, his soul, his wonderfulness will be forever remembered. I myself am so happy he called me auntie! Even when I would try to embarrass all the boys by telling them how good looking Paul was! He always had a hello and a big "side" hug for me because we both hated it.. My heart is with you all. If Mom or myself can help in any way, let us know. I will listen to his beautiful voice and music on spotify everyday. Just like I have been since they put it on there. Love all of you from the depths of my heart!
Auntie Sarah
March 21, 2021
Dear Corbin and Joyce, I am so sad for your loss. Paul seemed like such a light in the world and I loved your message of furthering acts of kindness in his honor. I read this to my family and we will do this keeping your family in mind. Rest in peace, Paul. Claire Kenamore
claire kenamore
March 20, 2021
Corbin, Joyce and family - Paul was one of our favorite people at our favorite restaurant. I can hear his voice telling us today's specials!! I am sharing in your loss. I know how hard it is to lose someone you love - no matter their age.
Carol Beam
March 20, 2021
Corbin, Joyce, Anna, Nora and family, We are so sorry to hear about the loss of Paul. He was a fine, talented young man. The loss of this young person is so profound, considering the world without him. We love you and our prayers are with you.
Tom & Carol Feeley
March 20, 2021
I am so sorry Joyce. My heart is with you.
Lynn Ivie
March 20, 2021
Corbin and family, I am so sorry to read about the loss of your son. He sounds as if he was a wonderful young man. I hope you can find some comfort in knowing so many are thinking about you.
Bill Lamdin
March 20, 2021
Corbin, Joyce, Anna and Family, I am so sorry to read of your loss. You're all in my thoughts during this time.
W. Selph
March 19, 2021
Corbin & Joyce - needless to say, I was speechless this morning when I saw this this obituary & I'm heartbroken as I write this to you. I'm so very, very sorry for the loss of your beautiful son, Paul, who sounds like an amazing young man. Sending so much love to your family - Suzanne
Suzanne M Kujat
March 19, 2021
I met Paul originally in middle school through Justin and some classes, although our families have know eachother since we were children. Paul was always so kind to me and anyone around him. We sadly lost touch after middle school but reconnected at Hudsons singing Karaoke about 8 years ago. One of my favorite memories of him was during karaoke and he was strutting around in the most ridiculous fashion singing Istanbul by They Might Be Giants. By the end of the song our whole table was falling out of our chairs laughing! He was just a bright spot in this world. My deepest condolences to his family and any one who was lucky enough to know him.
Kelly Smith
March 19, 2021
Though I did not know your son, reading his story shows that he was a remarkable, intuitive, wonderful young man. I am so sorry for your loss, but Heaven is a better place now that he has arrived.
Roni Love
March 19, 2021
Joyce and Corbin, Kevin and I were so sorry to learn of Paul's death. It was very clear he lived a loving and life full of joys and wonder. May your hearts know peace and and your memories recall the love.
Liz Ching & Kevin Dowling
March 19, 2021
Joyce and Corbin . I am so sorry about this . Paul was a great kid I know how much you you Loved him. You did all you could. I know how much he Loved you too
LYNN LARS CARPENTER
March 19, 2021
Dear Joyce and Corbin, I was so sorry to read about Paul's death. It was a beautiful obituary about a son I know you both loved very much. Margaret English
Margaret English
March 19, 2021
Sending you love and light as you navigate the complicated journey of grieving this painful loss, and celebrating all the wonder he brought to you and those who knew and loved him.
Ronda Bachman
March 19, 2021
I never was honored to know Paul but he sounds like an amazing young man that many young people could learn from. He obviously felt for other's feelings. I am thankful he was a wonderful part of your lives. RIP Paul.
Jolene
March 19, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Paul. He was an amazing young man. Our hearts and prayers go out to you and your family.
Tom and Patti Bryson
March 19, 2021
