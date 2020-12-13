Paul Victor Hoyer

Paul Victor Hoyer passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

He was born March 27, 1927, in Summit, New Jersey, to Henry and Clarice (Lehr) Hoyer. Paul served in the Navy as an Aviation Technician's Mate. He attended Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts, and completed his MD degree at The University of Rochester in 1955. As an intern at the John Haynes Memorial Hospital in Brighton, Massachusetts, during a power outage with no backup generators, volunteers were recruited to come into the polio ward/iron lung ward to rock and pump the iron lungs for hours. Paul was deeply moved by the kindness and selflessness of those complete strangers who risked contracting polio to help save the lives of 10 children. A day that impacted him for the remainder of his life to live life to the fullest and enjoy every moment.

Paul completed his internship in Massachusetts Memorial Hospital in Boston, where he met the love of his life, Dikken (Fredrikke), who was a visiting OR/scrub nurse from Denmark. They married in Sollerod Church in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1957. Paul was given less than one week to fly to Denmark to be married and return to work; this was the start of a lifelong adventure and dedication to one another. After Paul's residency at University of WA in Seattle, they moved to Billings and continued to build a union of love and faith.

Paul poured his heart into medicine, as a doctor of Internal Medicine and the Medical Director of Billings Clinic, as well as contributing to the community providing medical care to Exxon, Rocky Mountain College, St Johns United and the Crow Indian Reservation. Paul led an active life filled with travels, photography, downhill and cross-country skiing, hiking in the mountains, fishing, canoeing and bicycling. He thoroughly cherished his time spent on the Red Lodge Ski Patrol, attending Red Lodge Music Festival concerts, KINGS men bible study and Route 66 at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Paul's greatest passion was his family, providing them with unconditional love and a role model of utmost integrity. Paul had a love for reading, found great joy in sharing his reading with anyone who would take time to listen. He enjoyed family gatherings, especially singing Christmas carols around the piano, strumming on his ukulele while reciting old ballads, escaping to the cabin in Red Lodge, observing wildlife and completing Sudoku puzzles.

He is survived by his three children, Jeff Hoyer, John Hoyer and Kristin (Lee) Telkamp; beloved grandchildren, Riley Hoyer, Devon (Chris) Reeves, Jessica (Braden) Herbst, Joe (Candice) Telkamp, and Simon, Kelby and Henry Telkamp; as well as his sweet great-grandbabies, Nash, Ruby and Emma. He loved and touched his entire family beyond measure, reminding us to give to others, love unconditionally and have faith.

Paul's family invites those who knew him to join in a celebration of his life from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Yellowstone Country Club. In observance of COVID restrictions this gathering will also be streamed to allow those unable to attend to share in this event. For the link to the livestream, e-mail Kristin: [email protected]

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Stillwater Hospice, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd or any charity of your choice. We wish to thank Stillwater Hospice and Tendernest Assisted Living for going way above and beyond to guide him and his family along this journey.

We will miss our loving, caring, selfless man immensely but rejoice in knowing he is at peace and once again united in heaven with his wife. This Christmas season, we are blessed to know that we have him as an angel in heaven to love and protect us as he did on this earth. We love you, Dad, and until we meet again, rest in peace!!