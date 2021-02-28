Menu
Paul Armin Krebill
FUNERAL HOME
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT

Paul Armin Krebill

Paul Armin Krebill of Bozeman, Montana died on Eb. 19, 2021 due to complications of Covid-19.

He was born on Oct. 25, 1927, in St. Louis, Missouri, as the only child of Armin and Louise Krebill. He graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School in Oak Park, Illinois in 1945.

He received a B.A. from Elmhurst College in 1949, a M.Div. from McCormick Theological Seminary in 1952, and a certificate from the Summer Theological Institute of the St. Andrews University in Scotland (1970).

He married his college sweetheart, Doris L. Schoening, on August 19, 1950 in LaSalle, Illinois.

Ordained into the Gospel Ministry of the Presbyterian Church in the U.S.A. in 1952, his first ministry was as pastor of the Presbyterian Community Churches of Yoder and Hawk Springs, Wyoming. In 1956 he became Campus Minister to Montana State University in Bozeman.

During their time in Bozeman, their three children were born: Ross William in 1956 who died in 1960; Dan Peter in 1958; and Rose Louise in 1960.

In 1967 he became the founding pastor of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Billings, where he served for 25 years. He also served as a part-time chaplain at Billings Deaconess Hospital and as interim pastor of the Oreti Parish in New Zealand.

He served as Presbytery Moderator twice and as Moderator of the Synod of the Rockies. He was a commissioner to the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) five times. Upon his retirement in Oct. of 1992, he was designated Pastor Emeritus of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Paul and Doris then returned to Bozeman, where they were active in First Presbyterian Church.

His hobbies included creating stained glass and writing, particularly publishing 15 books through Xlibris. He and Doris derived great enjoyment from their children and their families. For 50 years, the family enjoyed camping together at Colter Bay in Grand Teton National Park.

Born of Christian parents and heritage and baptized as an infant, he confirmed those vows in 1941. He belonged to Christ all his life.

He is survived by his wife, Doris; son, Dan (Jody McDevitt) of Bozeman; daughter, Rose Krebill-Prather (Timothy Prather) of Moscow, ID; and grandchildren, Alice Krebill Asleson (Paul), Martha Krebill, Tristan Prather, and Ian Prather (Katie Hukill and her son, Oliver).

Memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church Campus Ministry Fund, P.O. Box 1150, Bozeman, MT 59771.

An online memorial service based at First Presbyterian Church of Bozeman will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. The service may be viewed at fpcbozeman.org/media.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Feb. 28, 2021.
Published by Billings Gazette on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Live streamed at fpcbozeman.org/media
MT
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
Doris, Dan, Jody and all the family, I am so sorry to hear of Paul's death. He was a very special man and loved by so many. He served as my Vice Moderator when I moderated Yellowstone Presbytery and was always a great help. His gentle art of persuasion was always used with thoughtfulness and grace. Though I rejoice that he is with the God and Lord he served all his life, he will be missed here on earth by all of us who knew him.
Caroline Fleming
March 15, 2021
Paul was in charge of the married students ministries back in the 1960s when we were in graduate school at MSU
He was so friendly and outgoing and we stayed in touch over the years, we got to see them when they came to Moscow to visit Rose and her family. Both he and Doris are so special and we are blessed to call them friends.
Our sincere condolences to all the family.

Tom and Jo Ann Trail
Moscow, ID

Tom and Jo Ann Trail
Friend
March 13, 2021
I offer my condolences to Doris and the rest of Paul's family. Paul's kindness and sincerity will be missed by all who knew him.
Karen A. Robbins
March 4, 2021
My heart goes out to all of Rev. Krebill's family. He was a wonderful person and we were so glad when came back to officiate at my daughter's wedding after they had retired to Bozeman. RIP sir.
Garnet Strickland
February 28, 2021
Paul led a long life of service to God and others. He married Nick and I 40 years ago end of next month. He counseled us before the big day and I'm sure his words were wise and helpful. He always led by example and faith.
We are so sorry for your loss. I am sure he is enjoying a well deserved rest at the feet of His saviour.
Shelley Chauvin Van
Friend
February 26, 2021
We are sorry to hear of Paul's passing. Our condolences to his family.

Lyle and Peg Biekert
Peg Biekert
Friend
February 25, 2021
