Paul Armin Krebill of Bozeman, Montana died on Eb. 19, 2021 due to complications of Covid-19.

He was born on Oct. 25, 1927, in St. Louis, Missouri, as the only child of Armin and Louise Krebill. He graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School in Oak Park, Illinois in 1945.

He received a B.A. from Elmhurst College in 1949, a M.Div. from McCormick Theological Seminary in 1952, and a certificate from the Summer Theological Institute of the St. Andrews University in Scotland (1970).

He married his college sweetheart, Doris L. Schoening, on August 19, 1950 in LaSalle, Illinois.

Ordained into the Gospel Ministry of the Presbyterian Church in the U.S.A. in 1952, his first ministry was as pastor of the Presbyterian Community Churches of Yoder and Hawk Springs, Wyoming. In 1956 he became Campus Minister to Montana State University in Bozeman.

During their time in Bozeman, their three children were born: Ross William in 1956 who died in 1960; Dan Peter in 1958; and Rose Louise in 1960.

In 1967 he became the founding pastor of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Billings, where he served for 25 years. He also served as a part-time chaplain at Billings Deaconess Hospital and as interim pastor of the Oreti Parish in New Zealand.

He served as Presbytery Moderator twice and as Moderator of the Synod of the Rockies. He was a commissioner to the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) five times. Upon his retirement in Oct. of 1992, he was designated Pastor Emeritus of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Paul and Doris then returned to Bozeman, where they were active in First Presbyterian Church.

His hobbies included creating stained glass and writing, particularly publishing 15 books through Xlibris. He and Doris derived great enjoyment from their children and their families. For 50 years, the family enjoyed camping together at Colter Bay in Grand Teton National Park.

Born of Christian parents and heritage and baptized as an infant, he confirmed those vows in 1941. He belonged to Christ all his life.

He is survived by his wife, Doris; son, Dan (Jody McDevitt) of Bozeman; daughter, Rose Krebill-Prather (Timothy Prather) of Moscow, ID; and grandchildren, Alice Krebill Asleson (Paul), Martha Krebill, Tristan Prather, and Ian Prather (Katie Hukill and her son, Oliver).

Memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church Campus Ministry Fund, P.O. Box 1150, Bozeman, MT 59771.

An online memorial service based at First Presbyterian Church of Bozeman will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. The service may be viewed at fpcbozeman.org/media.

