Rev. Fr. Paul Reichling, OFM, Cap.

Reverend Paul Reichling, OFM Cap., died on Sept. 24, 2021 at the age of 83 at St. Paul's Home in Kaukauna, Wisconsin. Paul was the son of the late Francis Sr. and Loretta (Beau) Reichling of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

Paul was invested in the Capuchin habit in 1957, perpetually professed in 1961, and ordained a priest in 1965. His ministry was almost exclusively in Montana. His ministries included pastoral service at St. Labre in Ashland, St. Anthony and St. Patrick in Culbertson, and at Little Flower and Our Lady of Guadalupe parishes in Billings. He also served the Cheyenne community in Lodge Grass and Lame Deer. He served as a sacramental minister in Billings until retiring to Appleton, WI.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his brothers Francis Jr., Michael, and Rev. David Reichling; his sisters Irene Mueller and Dorothy Groeshel; as well as his many Capuchin brothers with whom he lived, prayed and ministered for over 60 years.

A visitation was held on Monday, Sept. 27, from 9-10:30 AM at Holy Cross Church, Mt. Calvary, WI with the Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM.