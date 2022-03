Paul E. Torgrimson

LEWISTOWN - Paul E. Torgrimson, 62, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

A Celebration of Life for Paul will be held at Creel Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, 10 a.m. Following the service, and before joining the rest of the family at his home for a reception, Paul's friends will take him on his last ride to Hilger.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Paul's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com