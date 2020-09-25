Paul Wipf

Early in the morning of September 24, 2020, Beloved Husband, Father, Father-in-law, Grand and Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend, Paul Wipf, peacefully fell asleep and woke up in the arms of Jesus.

Dad was firstly a devoted husband to our Mom, Mary, and then a wonderful Father to his children and loved his grand and great-grandchildren dearly. In the last days he was able to be at home, it was those great-grandbabies who gave him the greatest joy.

Dad truly had the heart of a teacher. His sons' earliest memory of him was him teaching them about the many responsibilities/chores of colony life. When his boys were very young, he would take them with him on the various jobs he did on the colony. He taught them how to work by having them pick up rocks around the community or helping him with setting up the irrigation and how to work his beloved potato crops he was so proud of. Dad believed in instilling a strong work ethic at a young age and taught his children the value of helping people and the community around them.

Dad was happiest when he was serving people. His face shone with joy when he knew that what he was doing was helping someone in some way. As he got older and wasn't in the general workforce anymore at Martinsdale Colony, he still found ways to help out. He had this golf cart that he used to run errands with and made sure that he was there to chauffeur any of the senior ladies to and from whatever Summer work they chose to take part in. All the ladies in Martinsdale knew that they could count on Dad if they needed assistance. That is something he instilled in his sons ever since they were a mere five years old – you always help a Lady out. That eventually resulted in some very grateful daughter-in-laws. One of the last conversations he had with his son Joe (who is a talented mechanic) was asking Joe to fix something on his golf cart. Even towards the end of his life when his health failed him, he wanted his golf cart to be in great shape so he'll be able to use it again to serve the people he loved.

Dad loved all people. Material goods were not important to him – unless he could use them to bless someone else. His sunny disposition and love for humankind shone through in all he did. When we reflect on his life and the qualities we loved and admired most about him, it's not really much of what he said in his lifetime, but what he did and who he was. Dad led by example and by watching him we learned the values he held dear, which were humility, love, generosity, kindness, forgiveness and service to others. Our Dad probably didn't even know who Mother Theresa was, but he sure seemed to live by the same creed she did as is written in the "Do It Anyway" Poem:

People are often unreasonable, irrational and self-centered. Forgive them anyway.

If you are kind, people may accuse you of selfish ulterior motives. Be kind anyway.

If you are successful, you will win some unfaithful friends and some genuine enemies. Succeed anyway.

If you are honest and sincere, people may deceive you. Be honest and sincere anyway.

What you spend years creating, others could destroy overnight. Create anyway.

If you find serenity and happiness, some may be jealous. Be happy anyway.

The good you do today, will often be forgotten. Do good anyway.

Give the best you have, and it may never be enough. Give your best anyway.

In the final analysis, it is between you and God. It never was between you and them anyway.

That is who our beloved Dad was and he will be greatly missed by us all.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Mary of 55 years; their children, Emma (Henry), daughter-in-law, Katie (beloved son, Martin, deceased), Sara (Henry, deceased), Joe, Elsie (his main care-giver), Jerry (Sandie) and William (Ida). His grandchildren, Sandra (Andy), Arnie (Caroline), Randy (Edna) Justin, Anna-Marie and Henry (Emma's); Carnie, Justina (Dwayne) and Eli (Kendra) (Martin's); Paul (Delilah); Glen, Jared, Josie (Melvin), Maria, Katrin, Marty (Sara's); Colin (Jerry's); Jeremy and Shania (William's). His great grandchildren, Logan, Henry, Tobias, Lance, Kaleb and Jaxson. His sisters, Elizabeth, Mary and Dorothy and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was predeceased by his dear son, Martin (Katie), his son-in law, Henry (Sara), his parents, John and Sarah, his brother, John and his sisters Rachel, Annie, Susie, Sarah and Rebecca.

We are so thankful for the healthcare workers at St. Vincent's Hospital who took such good care of our dad and a very special thanks to the night nurse, Kayla who cared for him and told us "he is such a sweet man." Also, to the day nurse, Matt who came to Billings from Colorado just to help out at the hospital. Matt took the time out of his busy day to keep us updated on Dad and met with us long after his shift was over and cried with us when it was time to say goodbye to our Father. A special thank-you also to the Chaplain, Karen, who cared for Dad and us when the time came for him to leave us. You are all Angels! We also would like to thank our community, relatives and friends for their love and support through this difficult time.

Dad, we cannot adequately express how dear you were to us and how much we will miss you. Our sister said it best when she told one of the brothers, "we had the best Daddy in the whole wide world!" That we did and we are ever so grateful to God for giving you 80 years to shine on this earth and then eventually blessing us by having you as our Father. We know you will enjoy Heaven to the fullest with Jesus and the loved ones who have gone before you!

In memory of our dear Father, we ask that his friends and the people who cared about him will go out of their way to spread kindness to honor him and the God he served.