Paulette (Nette) Greyn

Paulette (Nette) Greyn, 65, passed away Sept. 29, 2021.

Paulette was born June 14, 1956, to George and Eloise Nette in Great Falls, MT, and graduated from Fergus High School in Lewistown. Paulette married Keith Greyn in 1981 and had two children, Carra and Megan. The light of her life, grandson, Landon, was born in 2006.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, 11:00 am at Celebration Church in Lewistown, MT. Please visit www.creelfuneralhome.com for further details.