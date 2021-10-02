Menu
Paulette Greyn
Fergus High School
Creel Funeral Home - Lewistown
601 W. Main St.
Lewistown, MT

Paulette (Nette) Greyn

Paulette (Nette) Greyn, 65, passed away Sept. 29, 2021.

Paulette was born June 14, 1956, to George and Eloise Nette in Great Falls, MT, and graduated from Fergus High School in Lewistown. Paulette married Keith Greyn in 1981 and had two children, Carra and Megan. The light of her life, grandson, Landon, was born in 2006.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, 11:00 am at Celebration Church in Lewistown, MT. Please visit www.creelfuneralhome.com for further details.


Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Service
11:00a.m.
Celebration Community Fellowship
361 W. Frontage Rd., Lewistown
Creel Funeral Home - Lewistown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Paulette's passing.
Trina (Grinder) Fry
Other
October 6, 2021
Our deepest sympathy is with the family at this most difficult time
Ginger and John Lord
October 2, 2021
Paulette was an amazing person. I never have had such a good connection with a coworker. She changed my teaching style and the way I handled things with kids. I often ask myself when teaching "how would paulette handle this?" She was an amazing woman with a heart of gold. My condolences to the family and you will be in my prayers.
Sarah
Work
October 2, 2021
