Pauline B. Pearson
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021

Pauline B. Pearson

Pauline B. Pearson passed away on June 9, 2021. She was born in Laurel on Sept. 26, 1927 and resided in the Laurel – Billings area most of her life. She retired from Cenex in 1989 after being employed there 33 years.

Surviving are her sons, Ronald (Gerrie) of Billings and Thomas (Wendy) of Spokane; grandchildren Jamie (Nick), Ben (Lounny), Zena (Sean), Sam (Leah) and John (Amanda); great grandchildren Destiny, Nicholas, Alex (Amanda), Andrew, Maverick, Alexis, Khylie, Alec, Alijah, Grant, Harper, Liam, Broc, Cash and Addison; great-great grandchildren Grayson and Kenny.

She is preceded in death by her husband Clyde E Pearson, parents, Henry & Mattie Edgmond, brothers, Lonnie, John, Charles and Elvie Edgmond.

Her husband, Clyde was always one to try out new opportunities! Pauline supported him through many endeavors...most successful, some not. They tackled these new opportunities together and were one hell of a team! Clyde and Pauline remained dedicated to each other for almost 72 years until Clyde's death, June 11, 2015.

After Clyde's death, Pauline moved to Spokane and lived with Tom and Wendy in their home.

Pauline (Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother) will be missed.

Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

A no-host reception will be held from 4to 7 p.m., Saturday, July 17th in the private dining area of the Windmill Restaurant, 3429 N Transtech Way.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
private dining area of the Windmill Restaurant
3429 N Transtech Way., MT
RIP Aunt Pauline, You will be missed and give Uncle Clyde a hug for me. Thoughts and Prayers to the Family ~ Sandy
Sandra Pearson Crane
Family
June 20, 2021
Thinking of everyone. I remember all the family gatherings at the Pearson home when were children. Aunt Pauline will be greatly missed.
Taunya L Straight
Family
June 20, 2021
