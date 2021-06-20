Pauline B. Pearson

Pauline B. Pearson passed away on June 9, 2021. She was born in Laurel on Sept. 26, 1927 and resided in the Laurel – Billings area most of her life. She retired from Cenex in 1989 after being employed there 33 years.

Surviving are her sons, Ronald (Gerrie) of Billings and Thomas (Wendy) of Spokane; grandchildren Jamie (Nick), Ben (Lounny), Zena (Sean), Sam (Leah) and John (Amanda); great grandchildren Destiny, Nicholas, Alex (Amanda), Andrew, Maverick, Alexis, Khylie, Alec, Alijah, Grant, Harper, Liam, Broc, Cash and Addison; great-great grandchildren Grayson and Kenny.

She is preceded in death by her husband Clyde E Pearson, parents, Henry & Mattie Edgmond, brothers, Lonnie, John, Charles and Elvie Edgmond.

Her husband, Clyde was always one to try out new opportunities! Pauline supported him through many endeavors...most successful, some not. They tackled these new opportunities together and were one hell of a team! Clyde and Pauline remained dedicated to each other for almost 72 years until Clyde's death, June 11, 2015.

After Clyde's death, Pauline moved to Spokane and lived with Tom and Wendy in their home.

Pauline (Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother) will be missed.

Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

A no-host reception will be held from 4to 7 p.m., Saturday, July 17th in the private dining area of the Windmill Restaurant, 3429 N Transtech Way.